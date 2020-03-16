Alaska State Champ Ellie Mercer Gives Her Commitment to Grand Canyon

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Mercer, a current high school senior from Eagle River, Alaska, has committed to swim for Division I Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Mercer will graduate from Eagle River High School in spring 2020 and join the Lopes’ class of 2024.

Mercer is a current year-round swimmer for the Chugiak Aquatic Club. Earlier this year, she became Alaska’s state champ in the 200 backstroke LCM (2:28.11) and the 100 backstroke LCM (1:08.40).

According to her Instagram, Mercer said:

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim for Grand Canyon University!! I’m super thankful for everyone that helped me get here and I can’t wait for the next 4 years💜 GO LOPES!!!”

With her current best times, Mercer would have had a few finals performances with GCU at the 2020 WAC Swimming and Diving Championships. Most notably, she would have placed 11th in the 100 backstroke (56.71) and 15th in the 200 backstroke (2:03.88).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 24.84

100 freestyle – 53.86

100 backstroke – 56.71

200 backstroke – 2:03.88

At the WAC Championships this year, the Lopes placed 3rd as a team.

Mercer will trade the snow for the desert when she begins her swimming career at Grand Canyon University in fall 2020.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.