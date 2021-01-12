CSUB Roadrunners Receive Commitment From Timothy Engel

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Timothy Engel, a current high school senior from Thiells, New York has committed to swim for Division I California State University, Bakersfield. Engel will graduate from North Rockland High School in spring 2021 join the Roadrunners’ class of 2025.

Engel currently swims for Team Rockland Swimming where he swims sprint freestyle and butterfly. At the 2020 New York High School Boys Federations Championships he placed 5th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.50.

He was also named the Journal News/LoHud Rockland Swimmer of the Year by his coaches along with being a Futures qualifier.

“I am very happy to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at California State University at Bakersfield! I can not thank everyone for all of their support and help along the way to make this dream come true. This team has a true sense of team unity and cannot wait to be part of it!”

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 21.20

100 freestyle – 46.36

200 freestyle – 1:44.49

100 butterfly – 50.73

At the 2020 MAC Championships with the Roadrunners, Engel would have placed 22nd in the 100 butterfly with his current best time of 50.73. The team said of Engel’s commitment, “Tim is tall and long, eager to learn and ready to swim fast; three characteristics all sprinters need to succeed. He should challenge for relay spots immediately.”

The CSUB Roadrunners placed 6th as a team under coach Chris Hanson. The team broke multiple team records at this meet along with achieving CSCAA All-American status.

