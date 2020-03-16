Latest US Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Groups No Bigger Than 10

United States President Donald Trump issued a new set of strict guidelines for Americans on Monday, including a request to limit social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as the country looks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Also among the guidelines, which are not mandatory, is to avoid discretionary travel, have school-age students learn from home when possible, and to steer clear of bars, restaurants and food courts.

Trump also told the press that the country will likely be facing certain restrictions through July or August, if not longer.

From a swimming perspective, while the majority of clubs have suspended practices, this is likely the final blow for any of them that were still training. However, it does leave room for a very small group to still get together if facilities are available.

The strictest order in the country has come from the Bay Area, where six counties have issued a “shelter in place” order for all residents on Monday. This means that people are to directed to stay in their homes and away from others “as much as possible” for the next three weeks, an order just short of a full lockdown.

This has ramifications for all of the athletes who train at either Cal or Stanford, which includes Olympians Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Nathan Adrian and many others.

USA Swimming has extended its cancellation period through April 30 after initially calling off all events for 30 days last Thursday (which would go until April 11). USA Gymnastics, who previously had cancelled all sanctioned events through until the end of March, has extended its moratorium to eight weeks (up until May 10).