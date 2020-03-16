USA Swimming Extends Moratorium to April 30th, Cancelling Mission Viejo PSS

USA Swimming is extending is a moratorium on events to April 30, which includes the 2019-2020 Pro Swim Series Stop scheduled for April 16-19 in Mission Viejo, the organization announced in an email Monday. The Open Water National and Junior National Championships, which were scheduled for Fort Myers at the end of April, will be postponed.

“Throughout the entire country there is a very real and intense effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the email said. “As responsible leaders, we need to continue to take appropriate steps and ensure that every decision we make is one with a focus on the health and safety of our athletes, members, staff and volunteers.”

USA Swimming also asked that clubs” limit practices and trainings as recommended by their local health organization and/or the CDC.” The White House requested Monday that the country limit social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

The move is the latest in a slew of cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – last Thursday, USA Swimming “strongly recommended” that all meets under its jurisdiction be canceled for 30 days. The announcement pertains to “all events, camps, conferences, or any occasion that requires individuals to travel and gather.”

Mission Viejo was set to be the penultimate stop of the five-stop Pro Swim Series, which was last in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was going to feature morning finals at 10 a.m. and night prelims at 5 p.m. to mirror the Tokyo 2020 schedule.

The meet at the outdoor Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo would have been the first-ever tour stop at the legendary pool and followed an $11 million renovation of the facility.

USA Swimming had already announced a number of big names expected at the event, including Ryan Lochte, Nathan Adrian, Allison Schmitt, David Heron, Katie McLaughlin and Ella Eastin.

The final stop of the 2019-20 series in Indianapolis is currently scheduled for a week after the latest suspension of activities ends.

Full 2020 Pro Swim Series Schedule: