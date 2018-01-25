$11 Million Mission Viejo Nadadores Pool Renovation Nearing Completion

The $11 million renovation to the Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo, California is nearing its completion, the OC Register reports. Most of the major infrastructure work has been completed, and it’s just the final competitive touches that are yet to be done. An opening day celebration is scheduled on April 7th from 10 AM until 2 PM.

Shells for all 3 pools – a 50-meter pool, a dive pool, and a shallow learn-to-swim pool, are complete and awaiting plaster.The new diving towers are built, but are awaiting springboards and springboards. The electronics and the scoreboard have yet to be installed as well.

The pool, built in 1972, is home to the Mission Viejo Nadadores swimming and diving club. The team, which ahs already pre-paid 30 months of rental fees, signed a contract in 1994 to become the primary users of the city-owned facility for 20 years. In 2014, that agreement was extended for another 20 years. When the renovation was originally proposed in 2015, it had a budget of $7.8 million. In 2016, the project was approved by the city council with a budget of $8.5 million for construction costs plus another $2.3 million for project management and other costs. Assistant city manager Keith Rattay says that the new total cost of the project comes to $11 million.

During the renovation, the Nadadores have been bouncing around and practicing at 11 different high school and municipal facilities in Mission Viejo and neighboring cities.

2018 marks a year of transition for Mission Viejo. Besides the new aquatic center renovations, former USA Swimming National Team Director Mark Schubert took over as the club’s new head coach after the Nadadores spent 25 years under the leadership of Bill Rose. Among the noteworthy alumni of Mission Viejo in its history include Dara Torres, Brian Goodell, Shirley Babashoff, Mary T. Meagher, diver Greg Louganis, Jesse Vassallo, Tiffany Cohen, Ashley Twichell, Chloe Sutton, Katie McLaughlin, and Larsen Jensen.