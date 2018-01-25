Coleman’s Carpool: SMU Coaches Share Memories from Legendary Facility

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Recently in Dallas, SwimSwam took SMU head women’s coach Steve Collins, accompanied by men’s assistant Mitch Dansky, out for a carpool interview. SMU has seen a lot of change in a short amount of time, with their brand new Robson and Lindley aquatic facility opening it’s doors on November 8th, 2017. Before that, both men’s and women’s teams were accustomed to making do with a 6-lane, 25-yard pool to share between both programs.

Steve and Mitch discuss at length their fondest memories from the Legendary Perkins Natatorium, which saw the birth of the popular SMU Classic meet. Collins’ reminisces on a dual meet where the women’s team broke the Georgia women’s dual meet winning streak at SMU, a Georgia team that included the likes of Olympic medalist Kristy Kowal. Collin’s goes on to discuss all that goes into building a state of the art facility from the ground up, and the relationships and rallying from alumni to get the program to where it is today.