True Sweetser Downs Erik Vendt’s Pac-12 Meet Record with 14:35 Mile

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford freshman True Sweetser broke a Pac-12 Meet Record that had stood for over a decade on Saturday night at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. In his first ever Pac-12 Championships, Sweetser secured a gold medal in the 1650 free, dominating the race with his 14:35.89. With that, he cleared the former Meet Record of 14:35.97 done by former U.S. distance star Erik Vendt at the 2003 conference meet.

Sweetser’s winning time was within a second of his personal best 14:35.03 from the 2016 Texas Invite in December. With the Cardinal now battling off Cal for the team title at this meet, his victory could help them hold on for back-to-back titles.

Behind him, teammates Grant Shoults and Liam Egan got the job done to sweep the podium for the Cardinal. Shoults dropped over 3 seconds to set his personal best at 14:50.06 en route to silver, while Egan took 3rd in 14:57.47.

