The Feeling Every Swimmer Gets When Off-Season Hits

The last seven plus months have been filled with nonstop swimming, dryland, weights, and minimal stretching. You have just worked your butt off, swam your hardest at your championship meet and finally the time has come and it is off-season! Although you may only get 1-2 weeks completely out of the pool, it is still enough time to feel like your “everyday” college student.

1) It is finally off-season. You realize now you are able to sleep for days. You don’t have to get up at the crack of dawn for an early swim practice until next season, so your first thought is “I’m never leaving my bed”.

2) You are now able to get homework done at normal hours.

3) Off-season means there is no dry-season. So of course if you’re of age, party hard party people!

4) With off-season, comes so much free time! That means you actually get to travel to see your friends, you can go shopping, whatever your heart desires. But best of all you can visit home! Since its for sure been awhile since you gotten to sleep in your own bed.

5) You realize what its like to not be sore. For the first time you shoulders don’t feel like they are going to fall off. This is a feeling that hasn’t been felt in quite some time.

Even though you may only get one or two weeks off completely of training, you do get a glimpse of what its like to be a “normal” person. And even though you still train in the off-season, its only eight hours! Although there are times all swimmers “hate” swimming, by the end of your time off you can’t wait to get back in the water and surround yourself with your teammates that you love.