Indian River Wins 43rd/35th Straight NJCAA Men’s/Women’s Titles

2017 NJCAA Junior National Championships

March 1-4, 2017

Buffalo, New York

Live results

Indian River finished its 43rd-straight men’s and 35th-straight women’s NJCAA national title wins on Saturday in Buffalo in stylish fashion – winning all-but-one of the final day’s events.

Scores Through Meet Conclusion:

Women:

Indian River State College – 1210 South Georgia State College – 563 Iowa Central Community College – 498.5 Southwestern Oregon CC – 480.5 Monroe Community College – 396 Lincoln College – 368.5 Genesee Community College – 209.5 Iowa Lakes Community College – 163 (TIE) Fashion Institute of Technology – 163 (TIE) Erie Community College – 160 Jamestown Community College – 73 Herkimer County Community College – 59 Queensborough Tigers – 8

Men:

Indian River State College – 1293 Southwestern Oregon CC – 557 Iowa Central Community College – 486 South Georgia State College – 450 Iowa Lakes Community College – 365 Lincoln College – 352 Monroe Community College – 283 Genesee Community College – 269 Erie Community College – 116 Jamestown Community College – 109 Herkimer County Community College – 108 Queensborough – 57 Fashion Institute of Technology – 6

Two more NJCAA records were broken on the final day of competition, coming from two of the biggest stars of the week. In the women’s 50 fly, Indian River’s Osianna McReed swam a 24.62 to break Tayla Lovemore’s 24.77 record from last season. Later in the day, she would win her 4th individual event with a 50.22 in the 100 free – more than a second faster than her teammate and triple event winner Courtney Perrett.

In the men’s 50 fly, Nicholas Loomis completed his record-setting sweep of the butterfly events with a 21.27 in the 50 fly prelims. He was a touch slower in finals at 21.46, but that prelims mark bettered his own record from last year.

Loomis broke the NJCAA records over the week in the 50, 100, and 200 butterflies, though both the 50 and 100 yard records came in prelims.

Indian River’s Natalie Grothe finished a 4-for-4 meet on Saturday. After sweeping the 100, 200, and 400 IMs, on Saturday she jumped to the 200 breaststroke, where she was almost 3 seconds better than runner-up Lauren Meyrick (2:21.83-2:24.57). The pair were the only two swimmers faster than 1:30.

The one swimmer to upset a second-straight perfect day for the Pioneers was Iowa Lakes’ Hylt Collinson. After winning the 200 and 400 IM on days 1 and 2, respectively, he placed only 4th int he 100 breaststroke on Friday. By Saturday, though, he was back on form and won the 200 in 1:59.92.

Other event winners: