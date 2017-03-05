Utah’s Ungur Posts 20.9 50 Back Split at Pac-12 Last Chance Meet

2017 OHIO STATE LAST CHANCE MEET

Sunday, March 5th

Federal Way, Washington

25 Yard Course

Invite Format

Results on Meet Mobile

What qualified last year

Utah’s Paul Ungur blazed to a very fast backstroke split on the Utes’ 200 medley relay at the 2017 Pac-12 Invitational, which serves as a last chance qualifier for those wishing to take another shot at earning an NCAA bid. Ungur led the Utes off in a blistering 20.98. He teamed up with Jack Burton, Colten Montgomery, and McKay King as the team finished in 1:26.18. That was a bout a second shy of the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 1:25.05.

Cal’s Zheng Quah made his first NCAA appearance as a Bear at the meet, swimming to an NCAA ‘A’ cut time in the 200 fly. Quah posted a 1:40.36 in that race, making him the 2nd fastest man in the nation this year. He also competed in the 100 fly (46.77) and 100 back (47.05) during the session. Teammate Michael Thomas swam the 100 fly as well, posting a 47.55.

Utah’s Austin Phillips and Cal’s Kyle Coan took a shot at the 200 free. Coan took the early lead and held on through the 150, but Phillips hammered it home to finish in 1:35.26. Coan was just behind for 2nd place in 1:35.52. Neither was able to improve on their time from the conference meet, as they swam a pair of 1:34s to land 38th and 43rd i nthe rankings respectively.