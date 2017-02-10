What Did It Take To Qualify For The 2016 NCAA D1 Championships?

In order to get an invite to the NCAA Championships a swimmer has to qualify via either an ‘A’ qualifying time, which guarantees an athlete a spot at the competition, or a “B’ qualifying time which is conditional based on the number of swimmers who meet the standard. Typically, the NCAA invites roughly 30 swimmers in every men’s event and 40 in every women’s event. With more than 30-40 swimmers of both genders reaching the ‘B’ standard on average, there’s a cutoff point where only a certain number of swimmers are invited.
In the charts below, we’ve reviewed what the cutoff or ‘invited’ times have been over the last four seasons, along with how many swimmers were invited in each event at both the 2015 and 2016 men’s and women’s NCAA Championships. Along with the provided data is the number of seniors who were invited, showing how many swimmers who got invited last year are no longer in the mix.
Although the ‘cutoff’ or ‘invite’ times aren’t a sure thing, using the data usually gives a decent picture of what it takes to qualify for the meet. Below, you can see that it usually takes roughly a 4:18 or 4:17 in the men’s 500 in order to qualify for NCAAs. That means that a 4:15 or 4:16 is usually a safe bet to assume that athlete will be invited to the meet, although it’s not concrete, it’s something to go on.
Below as well, we’ve analyzed data from this season which includes the number of swimmers as of February 9th, 2017 this season that have swam a time faster than the cutoff time from last season. The most notable event is the women’s 200 freestyle which already has 36 swimmers under the 2016 cutoff, indicating that this year’s cutoff will likely be faster than last years.
|MEN
|2012-2013 INVITED TIME
|2013-2014 INVITED TIME
|2014-2015 INVITED TIME
|2015-2016 INVITED TIME
|2016-2017 NCAA AUTO STANDARDS
|NUMBER INVITED (2015)
|NUMBER OF SENIORS INVITED* (2015)
|NUMBER INVITED (2016)
|NUMBER OF SENIORS INVITED* (2016)
|NUMBER OF SWIMMERS UNDER LAST YEAR’S INVITED TIME**
|500 Free
|4:18.70
|4:18.31
|4:17.15
|4:17.73
|4:13.22
|30
|3
|30
|8
|15
|200 IM
|1:45.08
|1:44.71
|1:44.58
|1:44.41
|1:42.15
|30
|12
|29
|9
|13
|50 Free
|19.67
|19.47
|19.52
|19.53
|19.09
|30
|8
|29
|7
|16
|400 IM
|3:46.72
|3:45.64
|3:45.34
|3:45.61
|3:40.76
|29
|7
|30
|6
|16
|100 Fly
|46.74
|46.58
|46.38
|46.44
|45.73
|30
|10
|28
|7
|14
|200 Free
|1:35.34
|1:34.71
|1:34.54
|1:34.67
|1:32.97
|31
|8
|30
|10
|21
|100 Breast
|53.37
|53.23
|52.97
|52.92
|51.93
|29
|14
|29
|5
|17
|100 Back
|46.95
|46.57
|46.46
|46.51
|45.37
|30
|7
|30
|7
|20
|1650 Free
|15:03.07
|15:03.42
|14:59.20
|15:00.11
|14:44.43
|30
|4
|30
|9
|16
|200 Back
|1:43.03
|1:42.41
|1:42.04
|1:41.92
|1:39.87
|30
|11
|29
|9
|12
|100 Free
|43.14
|42.98
|42.94
|43.05
|42.25
|29
|9
|32
|9
|19
|200 Breast
|1:55.97
|1:55.64
|1:55.04
|1:55.31
|1:52.99
|29
|15
|29
|4
|15
|200 Fly
|1:44.74
|1:43.81
|1:43.74
|1:43.65
|1:41.86
|30
|12
|30
|7
|13
|WOMEN
|2012-2013 INVITED TIME
|2013-2014 INVITED TIME
|2014-2015 INVITED TIME
|2015-2016 INVITED TIME
|2016-2017 NCAA AUTO STANDARDS
|NUMBER INVITED (2015)
|Number of Seniors Invited* (2015)
|NUMBER INVITED (2016)
|NUMBER OF SENIORS INVITED* (2016)
|NUMBER OF SWIMMERS UNDER LAST YEAR’S INVITED TIME**
|500 Free
|4:42.90
|4:42.79
|4:43.01
|4:42.58
|4:36.30
|38
|10
|40
|11
|29
|200 IM
|1:58.51
|1:58.13
|1:58.13
|1:57.90
|1:55.35
|39
|8
|39
|9
|28
|50 Free
|22.45
|22.4
|22.4
|22.35
|21.8
|40
|16
|40
|9
|28
|400 IM
|4:11.92
|4:12.63
|4:12.31
|4:11.05
|4:05.36
|39
|11
|39
|9
|25
|100 Fly
|52.99
|52.92
|52.79
|52.77
|51.49
|40
|14
|39
|8
|28
|200 Free
|1:46.10
|1:46.03
|1:45.95
|1:45.84
|1:43.63
|40
|11
|39
|15
|36
|100 Breast
|1:00.72
|1:00.78
|1:00.74
|1:00.66
|59.04
|39
|9
|39
|10
|30
|100 Back
|53.21
|53.2
|52.97
|52.93
|51.45
|39
|5
|39
|8
|41
|1650 Free
|16:19.32
|16:20.32
|16:17.36
|16:17.64
|15:53.50
|37
|6
|39
|9
|31
|200 Back
|1:54.79
|1:55.19
|1:54.66
|1:54.47
|1:51.95
|39
|5
|40
|12
|27
|100 Free
|49
|48.82
|48.89
|48.77
|47.69
|41
|14
|40
|11
|32
|200 Breast
|2:11.44
|2:11.22
|2:11.23
|2:10.89
|2:07.33
|39
|12
|40
|10
|29
|200 Fly
|1:57.49
|1:56.79
|1:56.97
|1:57.02
|1:54.01
|40
|12
|39
|8
|29
SWIMMERS WHO HAVE ACHIEVED AUTOMATIC QUALIFYING STANDARD AS OF FEBRUARY 9th, 2017
Included here is a list of swimmers who are already automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships. These swimmers have all recorded an ‘A’ time this season. Below are also a list of schools that have swimmers qualified to compete at this year’s NCAA Championships along with the number of swims that each school has thus far.
WOMEN
On the women’s side there are three athletes who are automatically qualified in a total of four events, granted they’ll have to reduce their event list to only three individual events. Freshman Louise Hansson of USC, freshman Katie Ledecky of Stanford, and senior Madisyn Cox of Texas all have four events that they’ve qualified for thus far. Olivia Smoliga of Georgia, Kathleen Baker of Cal, Simone Manuel of Stanford, Janet Hu of Stanford, Ella Eastin of Stanford, and Cierra Runge of Wisconsin have all qualified for three events. The upcoming women’s NCAA Championships looks to be filled with multi-event athletes.
- Georgia (4 swimmers qualified, 6 swims qualified)
- California (5 swimmers qualified, 10 swims qualified)
- Ohio St. (1 swimmer qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Stanford (5 swimmers qualified, 14 swims qualified) (-1 swim, Katie Ledecky is qualified in four events)
- Louisville (2 swimmers qualified, 3 swims qualified)
- USC (1 swimmer qualified, 4 swims qualified) (-1 swim, Louise Hansson is qualified in four events)
- Wisconsin (1 swimmer qualified, 3 swims qualified)
- Cincinnati (1 swimmer qualified, 1 swim qualified)
- Texas (4 swimmers qualified, 7 swims qualified) (-1 swim, Madisyn Cox is qualified in four events)
- Virginia (4 swimmers qualified, 7 swims qualified)
- Michigan (3 swimmers qualified, 4 swims qualified)
- Minnesota (2 swimmers qualified, 3 swims qualified)
- Missouri (1 swimmer qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Kentucky (1 swimmer qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Indiana (1 swimmer qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Texas A&M (3 swimmers qualified, 3 swims qualified)
|EVENT
|NAME
|CLASS
|TEAM
|TIME
|STANDARD
|50 Free
|Olivia Smoliga
|Senior
|Georgia
|21.58
|A
|50 Free
|Abbey Weitzeil
|Freshman
|California
|21.64
|A
|50 Free
|Zhesi Li
|Junior
|Ohio St
|21.7
|A
|50 Free
|Chantal Van Landeghem
|Senior
|Georgia
|21.76
|A
|50 Free
|Simone Manuel
|Sophomore
|Stanford
|21.78
|A
|100 Free
|Olivia Smoliga
|Senior
|Georgia
|46.95
|A
|100 Free
|Abbey Weitzeil
|Freshman
|California
|47.22
|A
|100 Free
|Mallory Comerford
|Sophomore
|Louisville
|47.36
|A
|100 Free
|Simone Manuel
|Sophomore
|Stanford
|47.37
|A
|100 Free
|Louise Hansson
|Freshman
|USC
|47.47
|A
|200 Free
|Simone Manuel
|Sophomore
|Stanford
|1:41.90
|A
|200 Free
|Katie Ledecky
|Freshman
|Stanford
|1:42.16
|A
|200 Free
|Siobhan Haughey
|Sophomore
|Michigan
|1:42.93
|A
|200 Free
|Mallory Comerford
|Sophomore
|Louisville
|1:43.02
|A
|200 Free
|Louise Hansson
|Freshman
|USC
|1:43.04
|A
|200 Free
|Cierra Runge
|Sophomore
|Wisconsin
|1:43.18
|A
|200 Free
|Jackie Keire
|Senior
|Cincinnati
|1:43.19
|A
|200 Free
|Madisyn Cox
|Senior
|Texas
|1:43.62
|A
|500 Free
|Katie Ledecky
|Freshman
|Stanford
|4:26.46
|A
|500 Free
|Leah Smith
|Senior
|Virginia
|4:32.52
|A
|500 Free
|Gillian Ryan
|Junior
|Michigan
|4:34.28
|A
|500 Free
|Rose Bi
|Sophomore
|Michigan
|4:34.63
|A
|500 Free
|Cierra Runge
|Sophomore
|Wisconsin
|4:35.55
|A
|1650 Free
|Katie Ledecky
|Freshman
|Stanford
|15:03.92
|A
|1650 Free
|Brooke Zeiger
|Junior
|Minnesota
|15:44.00
|A
|1650 Free
|Rose Bi
|Sophomore
|Michigan
|15:51.94
|A
|1650 Free
|Cierra Runge
|Sophomore
|Wisconsin
|15:52.22
|A
|100 Back
|Amy Bilquist
|Sophomore
|California
|50.85
|A
|100 Back
|Tasija Karosas
|Senior
|Texas
|50.86
|A
|100 Back
|Ally Howe
|Junior
|Stanford
|50.91
|A
|100 Back
|Janet Hu
|Junior
|Stanford
|51.01
|A
|100 Back
|Hannah Stevens
|Junior
|Missouri
|51.18
|A
|100 Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|Senior
|Georgia
|51.24
|A
|100 Back
|Kathleen Baker
|Sophomore
|California
|51.25
|A
|200 Back
|Kathleen Baker
|Sophomore
|California
|1:49.83
|A
|200 Back
|Amy Bilquist
|Sophomore
|California
|1:50.06
|A
|200 Back
|Janet Hu
|Junior
|Stanford
|1:50.69
|A
|200 Back
|Asia Seidt
|Freshman
|Kentucky
|1:51.18
|A
|200 Back
|Tasija Karosas
|Senior
|Texas
|1:51.65
|A
|200 Back
|Hannah Stevens
|Junior
|Missouri
|1:51.73
|A
|100 Breast
|Lilly King
|Sophomore
|Indiana
|57.3
|A
|100 Breast
|Natalie Pierce
|Junior
|Florida St
|58.37
|A
|100 Breast
|Laura Simon
|Senior
|Virginia
|58.41
|A
|100 Breast
|Andrea Cottrell
|Senior
|Louisville
|58.85
|A
|200 Breast
|Lilly King
|Sophomore
|Indiana
|2:05.64
|A
|200 Breast
|Kierra Smith
|Freshman
|Minnesota
|2:05.83
|A
|200 Breast
|Laura Simon
|Senior
|Virginia
|2:06.94
|A
|200 Breast
|Ashley McGregor
|Senior
|Texas A&M
|2:07.16
|A
|200 Breast
|Madisyn Cox
|Senior
|Texas
|2:07.21
|A
|100 Fly
|Noemie Thomas
|Junior
|California
|50.67
|A
|100 Fly
|Janet Hu
|Junior
|Stanford
|51.05
|A
|100 Fly
|Louise Hansson
|Freshman
|USC
|51.17
|A
|100 Fly
|Farida Osman
|Senior
|California
|51.2
|A
|100 Fly
|Sarah Gibson
|Senior
|Texas A&M
|51.37
|A
|100 Fly
|Zhesi Li
|Junior
|Ohio St
|52.42
|A
|200 Fly
|Ella Eastin
|Sophomore
|Stanford
|1:52.62
|A
|200 Fly
|Kaitlyn Jones
|Senior
|Virginia
|1:52.93
|A
|200 Fly
|Jen Marrkand
|Junior
|Virginia
|1:53.75
|A
|200 Fly
|Noemie Thomas
|Junior
|California
|1:53.77
|A
|200 Fly
|Chealsea Britt
|Junior
|Georgia
|1:53.93
|A
|200 Fly
|Remedy Rule
|Sophomore
|Texas
|1:53.97
|A
|200 IM
|Madisyn Cox
|Senior
|Texas
|1:52.83
|A
|200 IM
|Ella Eastin
|Sophomore
|Stanford
|1:53.26
|A
|200 IM
|Kathleen Baker
|Sophomore
|California
|1:53.41
|A
|200 IM
|Kaitlyn Jones
|Senior
|Virginia
|1:54.05
|A
|200 IM
|Louise Hansson
|Freshman
|USC
|1:55.00
|A
|200 IM
|Jen Marrkand
|Junior
|Virginia
|1:55.20
|A
|200 IM
|Asia Seidt
|Freshman
|Kentucky
|1:55.33
|A
|400 IM
|Ella Eastin
|Sophomore
|Stanford
|4:00.36
|A
|400 IM
|Katie Ledecky
|Freshman
|Stanford
|4:00.65
|A
|400 IM
|Madisyn Cox
|Senior
|Texas
|4:02.60
|A
|400 IM
|Brooke Zeiger
|Junior
|Minnesota
|4:02.71
|A
|400 IM
|Bethany Galat
|Junior
|Texas A&M
|4:04.36
|A
|400 IM
|Emily Cameron
|Senior
|Georgia
|4:05.09
|A
MEN
There are less automatic qualifiers on the men’s side than women’s, and no swimmers who’ve qualified in four or more events. There are, however, three swimmers who have qualified in three events. Caeleb Dressel of Florida, Dylan Carter of USC, and Chase Kalisz of Georgia are all qualified for a sturdy multi-event program at these upcoming NCAA Championships.
- Florida (1 swimmer qualified, 3 swims qualified)
- NC State (2 swimmers qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Missouri (3 swimmers qualified, 3 swims qualified)
- USC (1 swimmer qualified, 3 swims qualified)
- Texas (3 swimmers qualified, 5 swims qualified)
- Stanford (3 swimmers qualified, 4 swims qualified)
- California (2 swimmers qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Alabama (1 swimmer qualified, 1 swim qualified)
- Indiana (1 swimmer qualified, 2 swims qualified)
- Georgia (3 swimmers qualified, 5 swims qualified)
|EVENT
|NAME
|CLASS
|TEAM
|TIME
|STANDARD
|50 Free
|Caeleb Dressel
|Junior
|Florida
|18.73
|A
|50 Free
|Ryan Held
|Junior
|NC State
|19.09
|A
|100 Free
|Caeleb Dressel
|Junior
|Florida
|41.6
|A
|100 Free
|Michael Chadwick
|Senior
|Missouri
|41.8
|A
|100 Free
|Dylan Carter
|Junior
|USC
|42.14
|A
|200 Free
|Dylan Carter
|Junior
|USC
|1:32.61
|A
|500 Free
|Clark Smith
|Senior
|Texas
|4:11.20
|A
|500 Free
|Grant Shoults
|Freshman
|Stanford
|4:12.03
|A
|500 Free
|True Sweetser
|Freshman
|Stanford
|4:12.97
|A
|500 Free
|Liam Egan
|Junior
|Stanford
|4:12.99
|A
|1650 Free
|Clark Smith
|Senior
|Texas
|14:32.77
|A
|1650 Free
|True Sweetser
|Freshman
|Stanford
|14:35.03
|A
|1650 Free
|Anton Ipsen
|Junior
|NC State
|14:39.63
|A
|100 Back
|Ryan Murphy
|Senior
|California
|44.61
|A
|100 Back
|Luke Kaliszak
|Junior
|Alabama
|45.29
|A
|200 Back
|Ryan Murphy
|Senior
|California
|1:38.65
|A
|100 Breast
|Fabian Schwingenschloegl
|Senior
|Missouri
|51.07
|A
|200 Breast
|Will Licon
|Senior
|Texas
|1:50.76
|A
|100 Fly
|Caeleb Dressel
|Junior
|Florida
|44.86
|A
|100 Fly
|Andrew Sansoucie
|Senior
|Missouri
|44.86
|A
|100 Fly
|Jack Conger
|Senior
|Texas
|44.94
|A
|100 Fly
|Dylan Carter
|Junior
|USC
|45.27
|A
|100 Fly
|Vini Lanza
|Sophomore
|Indiana
|45.56
|A
|200 Fly
|Jack Conger
|Senior
|Texas
|1:40.24
|A
|200 Fly
|Chase Kalisz
|Senior
|Georgia
|1:40.38
|A
|200 Fly
|Andrew Seliskar
|Sophomore
|California
|1:40.74
|A
|200 Fly
|Pace Clark
|Senior
|Georgia
|1:41.18
|A
|200 Fly
|Vini Lanza
|Sophomore
|Indiana
|1:41.34
|A
|200 IM
|Chase Kalisz
|Senior
|Georgia
|1:41.26
|A
|400 IM
|Chase Kalisz
|Senior
|Georgia
|3:36.98
|A
|400 IM
|Jay Litherland
|Junior
|Georgia
|3:38.19
|A
|400 IM
|Andrew Seliskar
|Sophomore
|California
|3:39.54
|A
