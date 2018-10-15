WISCA Poll: Middleton and Madison Edgewood On Top Again After Week 6

Both Middleton and Madison Edgewood remain on top of their respective divisions after a week of limited change in division 1 and significant change in division 2.

Division 1

The top 10 division 1 rankings haven’t changed significantly since week five. The only difference this week has been a switch from second to third between Waukesha South-Mukwonago and Arrowhead.

Last week, Arrowhead sat in second with 386 points compared to Waukesha’s 385. During week five Arrowhead had a significant 3-ranking improvement to pass Waukesha. Now, one week later Waukesha leads arrowhead by a slim margin of two points, 380 to 378.

Division 2

Unlike Division 1, only two of the top 10 rankings from last week remained in the same spot this week, and a new team managed to make it into the top 10 rankings.

Madison Edgewood still remains the top ranked team with 601 points and still have over 100 more points than second ranked Baraboo. Baraboo, like Madison Edgewood, was the only other team that retained their ranking this week.

Tomahawk moved down from third to fourth, McFarland dropped from fourth to fifth, Whitnall dropped from fifth to seventh, Ashwaubenon dropped from sixth to eighth, and Monona Grove dropped from eighth to 10th.

Sauk Prairie moved up in the rankings from seventh to sixth.

A lot of the movement was caused by the addition of two new teams within the top 10: Whitefish Bay and Merrill. Whitefish Bay had a huge jump this week moving from 13th to third, cracking the top 10 for the first time this season. With their 439 points they’re sitting comfortably in third just 35 points shy of second. Merrill moved from 11th to ninth.

Due to the addition of Whitefish Bay and Merrill, both Plymouth and Wausau East were kicked out of the top 10. Last poll they were ranked ninth and 10th respectively.

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY