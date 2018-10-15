Todd DeSorbo Hopes for UVA to Hit Suited Times Unsuited in Season (Video)

2018 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

  • Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, Texas
  • October 12th-13th, 2018
  • Teams: Louisville, Iowa, Miami SMU, USC, Virginia
  • Results here and on Meet Mobile
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Day 2 Recap
  • Day 2 Race Videos

At the conclusion of the 2018 SMU Classic, UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo spoke with SwimSwam about his analysis of his Cavaliers teams’ first trip to the meet in Dallas. He shared that they had doubled Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as well as lifted on Friday morning after traveling to Dallas on Thursday, so they were a bit tired coming into competition. DeSorbo was pleased with how they raced and the experience they gained, saying that hopefully later in the season, the women would be able to hit the times they put up this weekend (in suits) in a dual meet setting (without suits).

 

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!