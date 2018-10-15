Todd DeSorbo Hopes for UVA to Hit Suited Times Unsuited in Season (Video)

2018 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

At the conclusion of the 2018 SMU Classic, UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo spoke with SwimSwam about his analysis of his Cavaliers teams’ first trip to the meet in Dallas. He shared that they had doubled Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as well as lifted on Friday morning after traveling to Dallas on Thursday, so they were a bit tired coming into competition. DeSorbo was pleased with how they raced and the experience they gained, saying that hopefully later in the season, the women would be able to hit the times they put up this weekend (in suits) in a dual meet setting (without suits).