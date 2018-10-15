Fighting Irish Pull in Verbal Commitment from Sarah Boyle

Centreville, Virginia’s Sarah Boyle has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2019-20. As such she will join a class of 2023 that also includes, so far, Coleen Gillilan, Elizabeth Fry, and Sydney Winters.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Notre Dame! I am honored to have the opportunity to continue my education at an elite university that is rich in tradition and offers the perfect combination of outstanding academics and athletics. Thank you to my family and friends for all your encouragement and support and to my amazing coaches and teammates for helping me achieve my goals. I can’t wait to be a part of the Notre Dame family! GO IRISH!”

Boyle is a senior at Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with Winter Juniors cuts in fly and back. At the VHSL Class 6 State Meet in February, she tied for 4th in the 100 fly (55.50), came in 5th in the 100 back (56.73), put up a 25.04 butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay, and split a 51.32 on the 400 free relay. Swimming for her club team Machine Aquatics, she updated all her best LCM times (100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50/100 fly) at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship. She was a finalist in the 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly. At the spring version of the same meet she went best times in the SCY 50/100/200 back, 50/200 fly, and 100 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.06

100 back – 55.90

200 back – 2:03.15

100 fly – 55.50

200 fly – 2:01.74

100 free – 52.39

200 free – 1:51.75

