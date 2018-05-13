NEPSAC D1 Record-holder Sydney Winters Makes Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

Feeding Hills, Massachusetts-native Sydney Winters has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for the class of 2023. Winters attends Suffield Academy in Suffield, Connecticut, where she is a captain of the swim team.

“I am beyond grateful and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Notre Dame. From the first time I stepped onto the campus, I knew it was the place for me. I know the balance between academics and athletics at Notre Dame will allow me to succeed. I can’t wait to call this place my home. Go, Irish!”

Winters is a multiple individual and relay event NISCA All-American. She won both the 100 breast (1:03.52 in prelims) and 200 IM (2:01.93) at the 2018 New England Prep School Championships, breaking Division 1 records in both events. She also contributed to Suffield’s 200 medley (28.47 breaststroke split) and 200 free (22.96 anchor) relay wins, the latter of which took down the Division 1 and NE Prep records.

Winters swims year-round for Mei’s Typhoon Swim Club, led by head coach Mei Han. At 2018 NCSA Spring Championship this past March, she updated her times in the 100 free, 100 back, and 50/100 breast, reaching the B finals of the 50 breast and 100 breast and the C final of the 100 back. She was also a D finalist in the 100 fly and an E finalist in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 54.07

100 fly – 54.52

100 breast – 1:02.83

50 breast – 28.59

100 free – 51.00 (50.2 relay)

50 free – 23.60 (22.90 relay)

200 IM – 2:01.50

Coleen Gillilan has also announced her intention to swim for the Fighting Irish in 2019-20.

