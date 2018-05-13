Breaststroker Jocelyn Fisher Makes Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Jocelyn Fisher, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York, has announced her intention to swim for the University of Alabama in the class of 2023.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the University of Alabama! It’s an honor to have the opportunity to train under Coach Denny and the rest of the Alabama staff. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates for their continuous support throughout this process. Roll Tide!”

Fisher is a breast, fly, and IM specialist who swims for Sachem Swim Club under head coach Jeff Ely. At the recent NCSA Spring Championship, she finaled in the 50 breast with a PB of 29.48, and also picked up new times in the 50 fly and 100 IM. Her best performances in the 100 breast and 200 breast, her top two events, date from December and January of her sophomore year in high school. Fisher had an excellent long course season last summer, improving her times in the 50/100/200/400/800 free, 50/100 breast, and 200 fly.

Fisher’s best times in the 100 breast and 200 breast would have ranked among Alabama’s top-5 for the 2017-18 season. The Tide’s top breaststrokers, including Justine Macfarlane, Emma Murray, Marian Yurchishin, and Sarah Helm will have graduated by the time Fisher begins. She’ll join current sophomore Alexis Presky and freshmen Kaila Wong and Mallory Underwood when she suits up for Alabama.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.48

100 breast – 1:02.77

200 breast – 2:16.33

100 fly – 55.85

200 IM – 2:04.84

