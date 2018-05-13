Sprinter Christiana Regenauer Verbally Commits to Louisville

Christiana Regenauer, a junior at Albertus Magnus High School, Bardonia, New York, has announced via social media that she has verbally committed to swim for the University of Louisville in the class of 2023. She and Abby Hay will join the Cardinals together in the fall of 2019.

“cannot wait to join the cardinal fam!!!#classof2023 ❤❤”

Regenauer swims for Condors Swim Club of Clarkstown where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She is an accomplished sprint freestyler who is versatile enough to put up excellent times in back, fly, and IM, as well. Regenauer won the 100 free and was an A-finalist in the 50 free and 100 back at Ithaca Sectionals in March. She earned PBs in the 100 free and 100 back, and added another in the 100 fly in time trials. A week earlier she had gone best times in the 50 free and 100/200 IM at NCSA Spring Championship, where she made the A finals of the 50 free and 100 free and the B final of the 200 free. Regenauer kicked off her 2018 long course season with new PBs in the 100 free (55.92) and 100 fly (1:02.04) at 2018 Irish Open Swimming Championships.

Louisville’s core sprint group of Lainey Visscher, Avery Braunecker, and Casey Fanz will all be seniors when Regenauer joins the Cardinals. Regenauer would have earned a second swim in the 50 free at 2018 ACC Championships. She also would have made the C finals of the 100/200 free and the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.63

100 free – 49.35

200 free – 1:47.34

50 fly – 24.82

100 fly – 54.29

200 IM – 2:02.11

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].