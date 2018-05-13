Michigan Earns Verbal Commitment from Versatile Christian Farricker

Christian Farricker, a junior at Greenwich, Connecticut’s Brunswick School, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Michigan starting in the fall of 2019. He will join Jack McCurdy and Noah Yarian, both of whom currently swim for Carroll High School and Fort Wayne Swim Team, in the Wolverines’ class of 2023.

“Extremely proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! Thank you to my friends, family, coaches, and school for guiding me through this process to have this great opportunity. GO BLUE!!”

Farricker swims year-round for YMCA Of Greenwich Marlins. He is a versatile athlete with Winter Juniors time standards or better in the 500 free, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. He finished second in both the 200 free (1:40.04) and 500 free (4:27.49) at the 2018 New England Prep School Championships. He was the anchor on Brunswick’s winning 200 free relay (21.11) and runner-up 400 free relay (46.20). A month later, Farricker went best times in the 500 free, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM at YMCA Short Course National Championships. There he placed third in the 500 free, fourth in the 200 fly, ninth in the 400 IM, and 12th in the 100 fly.

PJ Ransford and Stephen Holmquist will have graduated by the time Farricker arrives in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines will still have Felix Auböck, Tim Hanson, Will Roberts, and Ricardo Vargas in the distance group.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:53.89

200 IM – 1:51.97

500 free – 4:25.12

200 free – 1:40.04

200 fly – 1:49.21

100 fly – 49.83

