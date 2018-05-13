The first day of swim lessons can be a little scary for even the bravest swimmer. We certainly understand how difficult it can be as a parent to watch your toddler scream and cry as soon as their feet hit the water for lessons. While some kids take to the water right away, for others it may take a few weeks to a couple of months before they start to feel comfortable in the water. While our instructors are trained to handle this, there are a few things mom and dad can do at the pool and at home to help make swim lessons a more enjoyable experience for your little one.

