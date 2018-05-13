95-Year-Old Lamb, Polish Olympian Wilk Among Record Setters At Masters

2018 USMS SPRING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After 15 U.S. Masters National Records fell on day 2 of the Championships being held in Indianapolis, an additional 14 fell on the third of four days.

Keeping up with the standard he set on day 1, 95-year-old Willard Lamb continued his streak of records with three more on Saturday. Lamb, representing the Oregon Masters, broke the men’s 95-99 marks in the 50 free (43.81), 100 free (1:37.61) and the 50 back (53.43). Gus Langner previously held both freestyle marks, set in 1999, at 51.31 and 2:04.54. The 50 back mark previously belonged to Tom Lane, who was 1:08.20 way back in 1989.

Another one of the highlights on the day was two-time Polish Olympian and former USC Trojan Katarzyna Wilk breaking the women’s 25-29 record in the 100 free. The 26-year-old, who owns a European SC Championship relay bronze medal from 2011, went 48.58 to take out Kim Vandenberg‘s 2013 mark of 49.18. Wilk wasn’t far off her college form, with her best standing at 47.35 from 2016.

Along with Lamb, Christie Hayes, Laura Val, Margaret Toppel, Clarke Mitchell and David Sims all broke records on day 3 after also doing so on day 2.

Val backed up her two records on day 2 with another two marks on Saturday, lowering the 65-69 records in the 50 back (29.65) and 100 free (57.88). The two records the Tamalpais Aquatic Masters swimmer broke were both her own, with her 2017 marks at 30.39 and 58.21.

Hayes, representing the New England Masters, broke the women’s 70-74 500 free by about four seconds in 6:42.57 after taking out the 200 free mark yesterday. Toppel, swimming in the same category and representing Oregon, took out the 50 back mark in 34.60, edging Diann Uustal‘s 34.77 from last year.

For the men, Mitchell of UC45 broke the 85-89 50 back record in 38.04, taking down his own mark by two tenths. Sims, swimming for Illinois in the 55-59 age group, narrowly got under his own record set in April (2:01.67) in 2:01.59.

Check out a full list of the records set on day 3 below, courtesy of usms.org.