EST’s Elizabeth Fry Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Elizabeth Fry, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Towson, Maryland, has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame for 2019-20, where she’ll join future class of 2023 teammates Coleen Gillilan and Sydney Winters. Fry is a versatile athlete who excels across the board. She swims for coach Scott Ward at Eagle Swim Team and attends St. Paul’s School for Girls.

“I am beyond excited to continue my student athlete career at the University of Notre Dame. It is an honor and privilege to get this opportunity to further my education and athletic experience at such an esteemed university. I am looking forward to the next four years with such an amazing team and coaching staff and am so grateful to be a part of the Irish family!!”

Fry has Winter Juniors-or-better cuts in 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free, and 100 free. She is also a 2019 Futures qualifier in the 100 back and 400 IM. She made significant progress in a wide range of events in 2018. This summer she improved her lifetime bests in the 50 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship, where she placed 3rd in the 50 breast, 8th in the 100 breast, 11th in the 200 IM, 17th in the 200 breast, and 21st in the 50 free. Earlier in the summer she swam PBs in the 100 back and 100 fly. In SCY season she notched best times in the 50 free, 100 back, 50/100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Coach Ward had this to say about Fry: “Elizabeth is an outstanding young lady whom we know will excel at the next level.”

The graduation of Emma Reaney left a big hole in the Notre Dame breaststroke group. Fry would have added points for the Fighting Irish in the 100 breast (B final) at 2018 ACC Championships. It took 22.70 to score in the 50 free, 49.54 in the 100 free, 2:16.13 in the 200 breast, 54.59 in the 100 fly, and 2:00.36 in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.96

200 breast – 2:16.58

200 IM – 2:02.68

100 fly – 54.91

50 free – 23.47

100 free – 50.76

