2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Day 3 prelims from Buenos Aires will feature heats in the women’s 50 fly, 100 breast and 200 back, the men’s 50 back and 50 free, and the early heats in the women’s 800 freestyle. The morning session will finish with a swim-off between Denys Kesil of Ukraine and Noe Ponti of Switzerland who will fight for the final spot in tonight’s 100 fly final.

Kliment Kolesnikov, who was victorious on night 2 in the 100 back, will contest the 50 back this morning, the event in which he holds the world record at 24.00.

China’s Peng Xuwei and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown come into the women’s 200 back as the top-2 seeds with 2:06s, while the Irish duo of Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne come into the 100 breast with the top-2 seeds.

18-year-old Swedes Sara Junevik and Bjoern Seeliger come in with the top seeds in the other two events, the women’s 50 fly and men’s 50 free.

Women’s 800 Freestyle (Slowest Heats)

Gan Ching Hwee, SGP, 8:44.69 Maria Clara Roman Mantilla, COL, 8:48.88 Nicole Oliva, PHI, 8:52.29 Malene Rypestoel, NOR, 8:54.64 Samantha Bello, PER, 8:54.89 Erika Fairweather, NZL, 8:56.14 Arianna Valloni, SMR, 8:57.00 Kate Jean Beavon, RSA, 8:59.60

Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee put up the top time of the early heats in the women’s 800 free, going 8:44.69. Just 15, Gang improves on her 8:47.69 from the Asian Games where she placed 5th.

Maria Clara Roman Mantilla of Colombia sits 2nd in 8:48.88, followed by Nicole Oliva (8:52.29) of the Philippines. The top-8 seeds will swim with finals tonight.

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

Anastasiya Shkurdai of Belarus tops the women’s 50 fly heats with a win in heat 4 in 26.56, while Lin Xintong of China and Mayuka Yamamoto of Japan won the other two circle-seeded heats for a share of 2nd overall in 26.84. Shkurdai holds a PB of 26.35 from last summer’s Junior World Championships where she placed 4th.

Top seed coming in Sara Junevik of Sweden and Angelina Koehler of Germany were the other two swimmers sub-27, both from heat 5, to qualify 4th and 5th for the semis respectively. Junevik has a best of 26.18, also done at the 2017 Junior Worlds in Indianapolis where she won silver.

There will also be a potential three-way swim-off after Ieva Maluka of Latvia, Michaela Ryan of Australia and Alexandra Schegoleva of Cyprus all tied for 16th in 27.85.

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS, 24.74 Wang Guanbin, CHN, 25.93 Tomoe Hvas, NOR, 26.14 Thomas Ceccon, ITA, 26.24 Anthony Rincon Velasco, COL, 26.27 Lewis Blackburn, AUS, 26.29 Sebastian Somerset, CAN, 26.30 Roni Kallstrom, FIN, 26.32 Akalanka Peiris, SRI, 26.33 Guillermo Ruben Cruz Zuniga, MEX, 26.35 Mu-Lun Chuang, TPE / Abdellah Ardjoune, ALG, 26.38 – Kenzo Simons, NED, 26.41 Gabor Zombori, HUN, 26.44 Arijus Pavlidi, LTU, 26.46 Jack Kirby, BAR, 26.48

World record holder and reigning European Champion Kliment Kolesnikov will be essentially racing the clock in this event, as he qualifies well over a full second clear of the field in the men’s 50 back. The Russian clocked in at 24.74 to lead 200 IM winner Tomoe Hvas (26.14) of Norway in heat 4.

China’s Wang Guanbin (25.93) and Italian Thomas Ceccon (26.24) won the other two circle-seeded heats to qualify 2nd and 3rd overall with Hvas in 4th.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

Anastasia Makarova, RUS, 1:08.80 Mona McSharry, IRL, 1:09.24 Shiori Asaba, JPN, 1:09.27 Niamh Coyne, IRL, 1:09.49 Anna Pirovano, ITA, 1:09.78 Kotryna Teterevkova, LTU, 1:10.06 Hannah Brunzell, SWE, 1:10.10 Chelsea Hodges, AUS, 1:10.37 Weronika Hallmann, POL, 1:10.47 Avery Wiseman, CAN, 1:10.63 Elena Guttmann, AUT, 1:10.86 Tina Celik, SLO / Julia Mansson, SWE, 1:10.91 – Zheng Muyan, CHN, 1:10.94 Agne Seleikaite, LTU, 1:10.95 Clara Basso Bert, FRA, 1:11.31

15-year-old Russian Anastasia Makarova used a strong back-end to claim heat 5 of 6 in the women’s 100 breast, clocking 1:08.80 which stands up as the top time heading to the semis. Makarova has been as fast as 1:08.46, done at the Euro Juniors this past summer where she won silver.

2017 World Junior champion Mona McSharry had the most early speed of anyone in the field, going out in 32.10, and was able to hold it together coming home to win the final heat in 1:09.24 and take the 2nd seed. Shiori Asaba of Japan won heat 4 in 1:09.27 for 3rd overall.

Niamh Coyne of Ireland and Anna Pirovano of Italy were also sub-1:10 for 4th and 5th, while Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania, the European Junior champion, sits 6th in 1:10.06. Her teammate Agne Seleikaite, the 50 breast winner, snuck into the final in 15th.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

Men’s 100 Fly Semi-Final Swim-Off