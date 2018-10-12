2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Buckle up for tonight’s finals session from the Youth Olympic Games, because it’s going to be fast and furious with a whopping nine finals on the docket.

The women will fight for the medals in the 50 free, 100 fly, 200 breast and 400 free, while the men will battle it out in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 fly and 50 breast. The meet will close with the mixed 400 medley relay.

Among tonight’s highlights will be Kliment Kolesnikov looking to secure the backstroke sweep in the men’s 200 back, Kristof Milak in search of his first fly title of the meet in the men’s 200 butterfly, and a very intriguing clash between Ajna Kesely and home crowd favorite Delfina Pignatiello in the women’s 400 freestyle.

We’ll also see European Junior champions Anastasia Makarova (200 breast) and Anastasiya Shkurdai (100 fly) in action, along with women’s 100m freestyle gold medalist Barbora Seemanova in the 50 free, South African Michael Houlie in the men’s 50 breast, and a loaded lineup that includes Andrei Minakov (RUS) and Jakub Kraska (POL) in the men’s 100 freestyle. Milak had qualified for the 100 free final, but has scratched out to focus solely on the 200 fly.

Women’s 50 Free Final

Barbora Seemanova finished off the sprint double by winning the women’s 50 freestyle, clocking in at 25.14 to fall just .08 off her Czech National record of 25.06. Seemanova broke a ten-year-old Czech record when she won the 100 free a few nights ago.

Swimming out in lane 1, Mayuka Yamamoto of Japan blasted a new personal best by over two tenths in 25.39 to grab silver, with Yang Junxuan of China and Neza Klancar tying for the bronze in 25.47. Klancar also won bronze in the 100 free, where Seemanova won and Yang took silver.

Mona McSharry had set a new Irish Record in the semis in 25.42, but was just over a tenth slower tonight for 5th in 25.54

Men’s 200 Back Final

Kliment Kolesnikov led wire-to-wire to finish off the backstroke sweep in the men’s 200, finishing in a time of 1:56.14 that falls exactly one second shy of his junior world record.

Romanian Daniel Martin, who won silver behind Kolesnikov at this summer’s Euro Juniors, slipped under his PB of 1:58.37 set at that meet to take 2nd in 1:58.20, while Spain’s Manuel Martos Bacarizo fended off American Ethan Harder for the bronze in 1:59.37. Harder cracked two minutes himself to take 4th in 1:59.79.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Polina Egorova, RUS, 59.22 Angelina Koehler, GER, 59.44 Anastasya Shkurdai, BLR, 59.76

Men’s 100 Free Final

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Men’s 200 Fly Final

Women’s 400 Free Final

Men’s 50 Breast Final

Mixed 400 Medley Relay Final