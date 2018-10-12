2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The sixth and final prelim swim from Buenos Aires will feature nothing shorter than 200 metres, as there’s obviously only one finals session left and no time for semis.

Kliment Kolesnikov highlights the men’s 200 back, Kristof Milak and Federico Burdisso will contest the men’s 200 fly, and Hungarian Ajna Kesely will look for the 200-400-800 triple on day 6 in the women’s 400 free.

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS, 1:59.86 Daniel Martin, ROU, 2:00.15 Manuel Martos Bacarizo, ESP, 2:00.21 Ethan Harder, USA, 2:01.07 Chuang Mu-Lun, TPE, 2:01.60 Ivan Stseglov, EST, 2:01.69 Arijus Pavlidi, LTU, 2:02.11 Anthony Rincon Velasco, COL, 2:02.16

European junior gold and silver medalists Kliment Kolesnikov and Daniel Martin cruised to the top-2 seeds in the heats of the men’s 200 back, with the Russian being the only swimmer under two minutes this morning in 1:59.86. Martin, a Romanian, was 2:00.15 out of heat 2 and holds a personal best of 1:58.37.

Manuel Martos Bacarizo of Spain was strong out of heat 1 in 2:00.21, putting him a clear 3rd overall. American Ethan Harder, who has a best of 1:59.07 from U.S. Junior Nationals, also had a good swim to qualify 4th overall in 2:01.07.

