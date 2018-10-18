China’s Lin Shan Completes Sweep of Girls’ Diving Events at 2018 YOGs

DIVING AT THE 2018 SUMMER YOUTH OLYMPICS
- October 13th-17th, 2018
- Parque Polideportivo Roca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Results
After missing out on gold in a diving event for the first time in Youth Olympics history in the boys’ 3-meter event, China missed another in the boys’ 10-meter event. Mexican Randal Willars beat China’s Lian Junjie by 9.75 points. Junjie was the 2017 World Champion in the mixed 10m synchro platform event.
After a 0-point dive, and a few other misses, cost Junjie a medal in the men’s 3-meter event, he performed much better on the platform. A massive 4th dive from Willars, however, where he averaged 9.0s and had a meet-best 97.20 overall score on his 2nd-toughest dive, was enough to lift him past his Chinese competitor.
China’s Lin Shan completed a clean sweep of the girls’ events. After winning the platform event earlier in the week, she then won the 3-meter event by more than 60 points ahead of Russia’s Uliana Kliueva; and then paired with Columbia’s Daniel Restrepo in the mixed team 10-meter event to win by just 1.25 points ahead of her countrymate Lian Junjie and Germany’s Elena Wassen. Unlike most international diving competitions, the teams in the mixed team event were made up of athletes from different nations (with the exception of the Americans, who paired their two divers Bridget O’Neil and Jack Matthews).
O’Neil took bronze in the girls’ 3-meter event on Monday, which was the Americans’ first diving medal of the meet and 2nd-ever, after Michael Hixon took bronze in the boys’ 3-meter event in 2010.
Medalists Lists:
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Boys’ 3m springboard
|Daniel Restrepo
Colombia
|Anthony Harding
Great Britain
|Ruslan Ternovoi
Russia
|Boys’ 10m platform
|Randal Willars
Mexico
|Lian Junjie
China
|Ruslan Ternovoi
Russia
|Girls’ 3m springboard
|Lin Shan
China
|Uliana Kliueva
Russia
|Bridget O’Neil
United States
|Girls’ 10m platform
|Lin Shan
China
|Sofiya Lyskun
Ukraine
|Gabriela Belem Agundes Garcia
Mexico
|Mixed team
|Lin Shan
China
Daniel Restrepo
Colombia
|Elena Wassen
Germany
Lian Junjie
China
|Sofiya Lyskun
Ukraine
Ruslan Ternovoi
Russia
Final Medals Table:
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|2
|1
|0
|3
|–
|Mixed-NOCs
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Colombia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Russia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|United States
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals (7 nations)
|5
|5
|5
|15
Leave a Reply