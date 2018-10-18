China’s Lin Shan Completes Sweep of Girls’ Diving Events at 2018 YOGs

DIVING AT THE 2018 SUMMER YOUTH OLYMPICS

October 13th-17th, 2018

Parque Polideportivo Roca, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Results

After missing out on gold in a diving event for the first time in Youth Olympics history in the boys’ 3-meter event, China missed another in the boys’ 10-meter event. Mexican Randal Willars beat China’s Lian Junjie by 9.75 points. Junjie was the 2017 World Champion in the mixed 10m synchro platform event.

After a 0-point dive, and a few other misses, cost Junjie a medal in the men’s 3-meter event, he performed much better on the platform. A massive 4th dive from Willars, however, where he averaged 9.0s and had a meet-best 97.20 overall score on his 2nd-toughest dive, was enough to lift him past his Chinese competitor.

China’s Lin Shan completed a clean sweep of the girls’ events. After winning the platform event earlier in the week, she then won the 3-meter event by more than 60 points ahead of Russia’s Uliana Kliueva; and then paired with Columbia’s Daniel Restrepo in the mixed team 10-meter event to win by just 1.25 points ahead of her countrymate Lian Junjie and Germany’s Elena Wassen. Unlike most international diving competitions, the teams in the mixed team event were made up of athletes from different nations (with the exception of the Americans, who paired their two divers Bridget O’Neil and Jack Matthews).

O’Neil took bronze in the girls’ 3-meter event on Monday, which was the Americans’ first diving medal of the meet and 2nd-ever, after Michael Hixon took bronze in the boys’ 3-meter event in 2010.

Medalists Lists:

Event Gold Silver Bronze Boys’ 3m springboard Daniel Restrepo

Colombia Anthony Harding

Great Britain Ruslan Ternovoi

Russia Boys’ 10m platform Randal Willars

Mexico Lian Junjie

China Ruslan Ternovoi

Russia Girls’ 3m springboard Lin Shan

China Uliana Kliueva

Russia Bridget O’Neil

United States Girls’ 10m platform Lin Shan

China Sofiya Lyskun

Ukraine Gabriela Belem Agundes Garcia

Mexico Mixed team Lin Shan

China

Daniel Restrepo

Colombia Elena Wassen

Germany

Lian Junjie

China Sofiya Lyskun

Ukraine

Ruslan Ternovoi

Russia

Final Medals Table: