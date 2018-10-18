China’s Lin Shan Completes Sweep of Girls’ Diving Events at 2018 YOGs

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 0

October 17th, 2018 Diving, News

DIVING AT THE 2018 SUMMER YOUTH OLYMPICS

  • October 13th-17th, 2018
  • Parque Polideportivo Roca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Results

After missing out on gold in a diving event for the first time in Youth Olympics history in the boys’ 3-meter event, China missed another in the boys’ 10-meter event. Mexican Randal Willars beat China’s Lian Junjie by 9.75 points. Junjie was the 2017 World Champion in the mixed 10m synchro platform event.

After a 0-point dive, and a few other misses, cost Junjie a medal in the men’s 3-meter event, he performed much better on the platform. A massive 4th dive from Willars, however, where he averaged 9.0s and had a meet-best 97.20 overall score on his 2nd-toughest dive, was enough to lift him past his Chinese competitor.

China’s Lin Shan completed a clean sweep of the girls’ events. After winning the platform event earlier in the week, she then won the 3-meter event by more than 60 points ahead of Russia’s Uliana Kliueva; and then paired with Columbia’s Daniel Restrepo in the mixed team 10-meter event to win by just 1.25 points ahead of her countrymate Lian Junjie and Germany’s Elena Wassen. Unlike most international diving competitions, the teams in the mixed team event were made up of athletes from different nations (with the exception of the Americans, who paired their two divers Bridget O’Neil and Jack Matthews).

O’Neil took bronze in the girls’ 3-meter event on Monday, which was the Americans’ first diving medal of the meet and 2nd-ever, after Michael Hixon took bronze in the boys’ 3-meter event in 2010.

Medalists Lists:

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Boys’ 3m springboard Daniel Restrepo
 Colombia		 Anthony Harding
 Great Britain		 Ruslan Ternovoi
 Russia
Boys’ 10m platform Randal Willars
 Mexico		 Lian Junjie
 China		 Ruslan Ternovoi
 Russia
Girls’ 3m springboard Lin Shan
 China		 Uliana Kliueva
 Russia		 Bridget O’Neil
 United States
Girls’ 10m platform Lin Shan
 China		 Sofiya Lyskun
 Ukraine		 Gabriela Belem Agundes Garcia
 Mexico
Mixed team Lin Shan
 China
Daniel Restrepo
 Colombia		 Elena Wassen
 Germany
Lian Junjie
 China		 Sofiya Lyskun
 Ukraine
Ruslan Ternovoi
 Russia

Final Medals Table:

 
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  China 2 1 0 3
 Mixed-NOCs 1 1 1 3
2  Mexico 1 0 1 2
3  Colombia 1 0 0 1
4  Russia 0 1 2 3
5  Great Britain 0 1 0 1
 Ukraine 0 1 0 1
7  United States 0 0 1 1
Totals (7 nations) 5 5 5 15

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!