Backstroker Danielle Carter of Palo Alto is Latest Verbal to Cal

Danielle Carter will stay local and suit up with the Cal Golden Bears starting in 2019.

Last year, competing for Los Alamitos High School, Carter finished 3rd at the CIF State Championships in the 100 back and 5th in the 100 fly.

TOP TIMES

50y back – 25.11

100y back – 53.51

200y back – 1:55.40

100y fly – 53.95

100y free – 50.71

200y free – 1:48.61

200y IM – 2:00.79

In addition to being an impressive backstroker, Carter brings in strong times in sprint fly, sprint free, and the 200 IM. Last year, with her bests, Carter would’ve been 5th in the 100 and 200 back on Cal’s top times list, as well as 5th in the 200 IM. Cal has an illustrious backstroke tradition that has most recently seen the rise of Kathleen Baker, the world record holder in the 100m back.

Carter would’ve been just outside of the 100 back A final at the 2018 Pac 12 Champs, and she would’ve been a solid B final scorer in the 200 back.

She joins a remarkable incoming class for the Bears which includes #1 Isabel Ivey, #12 Chloe Clark, #20 Ayla Spitz, HM Rachel Klinker, HM Sarah DiMeco, Ashlyn Fiorilli, Emma Davidson, and Anna Kalandadze.