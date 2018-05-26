2-Sport Athlete Emma Davidson Announces Verbal Commitment to Cal

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Emma Davidson, a junior at Yorba Linda High School in Southern California, has announced she plans to swim for the University of California, Berkeley beginning in 2019-20. That puts her in a class of 2023 that will also include verbal commits Ashlyn Fiorilli, Chloe Clark, Isabel Ivey, Rachel Klinker, and Sarah DiMeco.

“I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California Berkeley class of 2023!! A huge thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for their endless support. GO BEARS💙💛🐻”

Davidson moved to Orange County from Seattle in 2013. She played club volleyball and swam until January of 2017, when she “dropped high school and club volleyball from [her] schedule and began training full-time with SoCal Aquatics.” Prior to that she “had only been swimming part time on a small team until [she] dropped volleyball.”

Davidson concentrates mainly on sprint freestyle and is an NISCA All-American in both the 50 and 100 free. She won the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 titles in both events as a sophomore and again this year as a junior. In club swimming she qualified for Summer Juniors in the 100m breast “after only training full-time for 7 months with Coach Steve Pickell.”

Davidson has improved markedly over the last two years. Her top SCY times include:

Event Spring 2016 Spring 2017 Spring 2018 50 free 24.09 23.35 23.27 100 free 53.76 50.56 50.90 100 breast 1:11.41 1:05.79 1:03.63 200 breast 2:38.40 2:28.09 2:21.04

