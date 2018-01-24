CIF State Champ Chloe Clark Gives Verbal to Cal Bears for 2019-20

High school junior Chloe Clark has verbally committed to swim for the University of California, Berkeley in its class of 2023, according to the Sierra Nevada LSC’s Twitter feed.

Congratulations to @chloeclark01 for her verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Berkeley!! pic.twitter.com/HsXzSJR6dR — Sierra Nevada (@snswimming) January 24, 2018

Clark is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Granite Bay, California, about 2 hours northeast of Berkeley. As a sophomore swimming for Granite Bay High School in the spring of 2017, she won both the 200 IM (1:59.51, a new Section record) and 100 back (53.47) at the CIF SAC-Joaquin Section Championships. She then went on to win the IM (1:58.33) and place second in the backstroke (53.94) at the California State Meet. She also swam legs on Granite Bay’s 9th-place 200 medley (24.47 fly) and 400 free (50.23 anchor) relays.

Clark swims year-round for Sierra Marlins Swim Team. She excels in IM, back, and breast. Most of her top SCY times come from December 2016, when she had a breakout meet at Winter Junior Nationals West. There, she was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:57.32), 7th in the 100 back (53.63), 9th in the 400 IM (4:13.94), 17th in the 100 free (49.27), and 18th in the 50 free (23.07). Still only 16, she ranks #15 all-time among 15-16 girls in the 200y IM, #43 in the 100y back, #53 in the 100y free, and #78 in the 400y IM. Last summer she earned new PBs in the LCM 100 free, 50 back, and 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Clark shows great versatility. She has junior national time standards or better in every event from the 50 free to the 400 IM. Her top SCY times include:

50 back – 25.43

100 back – 53.23

200 back – 1:56.79

200 IM – 1:57.32

400 IM – 4:13.94

100 breast – 1:02.68

100 fly – 55.15

100 free – 49.27

