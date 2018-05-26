IHSAA Champ Jacob Destrampe to Remain In-state; Sends Verbal to Hoosiers

Jacob Destrampe has given his verbal commitment to swim for Indiana University, where his brother Adam Destrampe is currently a junior. Jacob will join the class of 2023, just after Adam graduates, with fellow verbal commits Brendan Burns and Jake Marcum.

The younger Destrampe is a junior at Franklin Community High School whom he led to a school-record second-place finish in the team standings at the 2018 Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Championships in February. He won the 200 free (1:37.15) and was runner-up in the 100 free (44.38) and contributed to the runner-up 200 free relay (20.43 leadoff) and 400 free relay (45.09 leadoff).

In club swimming, Destrampe represents Franklin Regional Swim Team and is one of the top swimmers in the state of Indiana. A versatile athlete, he was runner-up in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, 4th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 100 breast and the 100 fly at Indiana Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. At Winter Juniors East he competed in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. And at Futures last summer he was a finalist in the 50/100/200/400 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.27

100 free – 44.29

200 free – 1:37.15

500 free – 4:29.96

100 breast – 56.94

100 fly – 49.81

