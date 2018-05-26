2018 Glasgow Int’l Swim Meet: Miley Edges Out Willmott In 400 IM Duel

2018 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Day 2 of the Glasgow International Meet wrapped up at Tollcross tonight, with Olympians Hannah Miley, Aimee Willmott and Duncan Scott among those in the pool.

Miley and Willmott relived their 400m IM battle from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, as the women raced to a 1-2 in-season finish. Unlike the result on the Gold Coast where Willmott took the gold, tonight it was Miley who got her hand on the wall first in 4:40.28 to Willmott’s 4:41.84.

Their outings tonight were well-off the duel in Australia, where Willmott took gold in 4:34.90 and Miley in silver in 4:35.16. Both times from last month remain as the 2nd and 3rd fastest in the world this season.

Yesterday’s 200m backstroke winner for the women, Kathryn Greenslade, doubled up with a 200m freestyle victory tonight. The 20-year-old Edinburgh athlete raced to a time of 2:00.94 to lead a 1-2-3 squad sweep. Rachel Masson and Monique Oliver, both from Edinburgh, rounded out the top 3 in 2:01.92 and 2:02.96, respectively. Of note, Miley was immediately back in the pool after her 400m IM, finishing 4th in the 200m back in 2:03.08.

Perth City’s Stephen Milne also became a multiple event winner, winning gold in the 200m freestyle in a mark of 1:50.59. He was back in the pool shortly after contesting the 200m fly where he also topped the podium. His time of 2:01.01 tonight was enough to hold off Irish national record holder Brendan Hyland and his silver medal-garnering effort of 2:01.53.

Additional Winners: