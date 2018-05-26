San Jose State Breaks Ground on New On-Campus Aquatic Center

18 months after announcing a new $130 million student recreation and aquatic center, San Jose State has broken ground on the pool.

The entire facility will measure 128,000 square feet and will include a new outdoor 50-meter pool with diving platforms, plus a separate, large recreational pool. The facility will serve both the women’s swimming & diving team, the men’s and women’s water polo teams, and the general use of the student body of 32,000+ students.

The facility is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

The team currently practices in an off-campus aquatic center that is a 20-minute drive from capus. The women’s swimming team last had a home meet in 2016.

The facility was covered by a mandatory student fee that was presented and approved in 2006 to fund three projects: the Student Union renovation and expansion, the Student Wellness Center that was completed and 2015, and the new rec center.

The San Jose State women’s swimming & diving team finished 10th out of 10 teams at last year’s Mountain West Championships. The women’s water polo team finished their season with a 13-15 record last season, while the men’s team went 9-19.

See a video about the new recreation and aquatic center below.