2018 Glasgow Int’l Swim Meet Preview: Scott Turns Straight-Up Sprinter

2018 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, May 25th – Sunday, May 27th

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

LCM

The 2018 Glasgow International Swim Meet kicks off on Friday, with an array of both emerging and veteran talent among the mix of athletes set to compete. Hosted by the City of Glasgow swim team, the meet will be taking place at the storied Tollcross Pool, site of the 2013 Duel in the Pool, 2014 Commonwealth Games and the upcoming European Championships later this summer. Along with a strong Scottish contingency carrying the likes of 6-time medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Duncan Scott and silver medal teammate Ross Murdoch, Denmark, England and Ireland are also sending small squads to see what they can do.

Fresh off his historic feat becoming the most decorated Scotsman ever at a Commonwealth Games, 21-year-old Scott is changing things up in Glasgow this weekend, choosing to race only the 50m distances of fly, back and breast where he is seeded 2nd, 6th and 7th, respectively.

Throughout his young career, Scott has demonstrated his versatility, making the Olympic final in the 100m free, the event in which he won Commonwealth gold, while also reaping medals in the 200m fly, 200m IM and 200m free. It’s a rarity when the Stirling athlete dips into the non-Olympic 50m territory, however. It’s most likely a sign the European Championships-bound athlete is under heavy training and simply wants to race at the Scotland-based meet.

Joining him will be another Commonwealth gold medalist stemming from Stirling in Aimee Willmott. Willmott stunned even herself by upgrading her 400m IM silver from the 2014 Games to gold on the Gold Coast, able to hold off Hannah Miley. The duo will be back at it, with Miley competing here in Glasgow as well, taking on her typical monster schedule of 13 events if she swims all she is entered.

Irish national record holders Mona McSharry, Brendan Hyland and Darragh Greene are expected to put up strong performances, while Danish swimmers Jakob Juul, Alexander Norgaard and Sofie Hansen will also be in the mix.