Distance Free Specialist Anna Kalandadze Adds Another Verbal for Cal Bears

Ardmore, Pennsylvania’s Anna Kalandadze had made a verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2019-20 school year and beyond. Ashlyn Fiorilli, Chloe Clark, Emma Davidson, Isabel Ivey, Rachel Klinker, and Sarah DiMeco have also verbally committed to the Bears’ class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for University of California-Berkeley! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! Thank you to my mom for everything she does, my coach for allowing me to reach my goals, and my amazing friends and family for all their support, I wouldn’t be here without them! GO BEARS!!🐻💙💛”

Kalandadze swims for coach Jeremy Byrne at both Radnor Aquatic Club and Lower Merion High School. Her specialty events are 500 and longer, including open water, but she is a versatile swimmer who can be called on to swim just about anything. Kalandadze holds Lower Merion High School records in 5 individual events (50/100/200/500 free and 100 fly) and all three relays. This winter she won the PIAA 3A state championship in the 500 free for the third consecutive time, breaking her school record with 4:46.25. In addition to the gold medals she has won in the 500 in three seasons of high school swimming, Kalandadze also medaled three times in the 200 free. (She placed fourth as a junior with 1:50.42.)

In club swimming, Kalandadze had an excellent meet at Christianburg Sectionals. She improved her personal bests in the 50 free, 1000 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM and was an A finalist in the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM. Kalandadze has twice participated in USA Swimming Open Water Nationals; her 10k time is 2:05.02.80.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:24.31

1000 free – 9:53.60

500 free – 4:46.25

200 free – 1:50.42

200 breast – 2:20.57

100 breast – 1:06.48

200 fly – 2:04.89

100 fly – 57.77

200 IM – 2:08.53

400 IM – 4:27.55

