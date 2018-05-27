Bolles School’s Paul DeGrado Verbally Commits to Texas

Earlier this spring the Florida Swim Network congratulated Paul DeGrado for his verbal commitment to the University of Texas class of 2023. DeGrado is a junior at The Bolles School in Jacksonville; he also swims for the club team Bolles School Sharks. At the 2017 FHSAA Class 1A Championship in the fall, DeGrado helped Bolles win its 30th consecutive team title with his third-place finish in the 200 IM (1:51.42) and his second in the 100 breast (54.90). He split a 25.02 breast on Bolles’ winning medley relay and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay with 46.71.

While still 15 last summer, DeGrado dropped 2.5 seconds in the 200 meter breast to make the bonus final at U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials. He then took another 2.2 seconds off his time in the final, finishing 19th overall, the only 15-year-old to final in the event. He also went a PB of 1:05.00 in the 100m breast at that meet. Not two months later at Summer Junior Nationals, DeGrado popped a 1:03.46 and finished 10th.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, DeGrado will join fellow verbal commits Caspar Corbeau, Cole Crane, Ethan Harder, Jake Foster, and Peter Larson on the Longhorns’ roster in the fall of 2019.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 breast – 1:58.67
  • 100 breast – 54.90
  • 50 breast – 28.99
  • 200 IM – 1:51.42
  • 400 IM – 4:07.74

Big congrats to Paul DeGrado on his commitment to swim at The University of Texas – Austin! #teamflorida

