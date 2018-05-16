FHSAA 1A State Champ Cole Crane Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas

Jacksonville, Florida’s Cole Crane (“Sterling Crane” in SWIMS) has verbally committed to swim at the University of Texas beginning in the 2019-20 school year. He will be part of an already-stacked class of 2023 made up of verbal commits Caspar Corbeau, Ethan Harder, Jake Foster, and Peter Larson.

Crane is a junior at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. He won the 50 free state title at the 2017 FHSAA Class 1A Championships in November, going a personal-best 20.40. He was runner-up in the 100 fly (48.44) and led off Episcopal’s 7th-place 200 free relay (20.79) and 7th place 400 free relay (45.89).

Crane swims year-round for Martin Zubero at Episcopal AmberJax. He placed fifth in the 200 fly and 10th in the 100 fly at Speedo Winter Junior Nationals-East, earning PBs in both events. He also competed in the 50 free and 100 free, and scored a lifetime best in the latter.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:46.65

100 fly – 48.17

50 fly – 22.34

100 free – 45.72

50 free – 20.40

