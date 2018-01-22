HS Junior Peter Larson Verbally Commits to Join Brother Johnthomas at Texas

According to his club team, Edina Swim Club, high school junior Peter Larson has made a verbal commitment to the University of Texas class of 2023. He follows Oregon’s Caspar Corbeau, who has also made a verbal pledge to the Longhorns for 2019-20. Larson will join his older brother, Johnthomas Larson, who is currently a sophomore on the Texas squad.

Larson hails from Bloomington, Minnesota. A versatile talent whose range includes mid-distance freestyle, IM and backstroke, he competed in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West and was an A-finalist in the 200 free (6th) and 200 back (4th). Larson also took 11th in the 100 back, 17th in the 400 IM and 21st in the 50 free. He took home new times in the 50/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM. In long-course season, Larson went best times in the 50/100 back at U.S. Nationals and he wrapped up his summer season at NCSA Summer Championship with PBs in the 50/100/200/400 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

While not quite NCAA-ready, the high school junior’s best times would have nonetheless made the A finals at 2017 Big 12 Championships in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 61

200 free – 1:37.63

500 free – 4:24.78

100 back – 30

200 back – 1:45.10

200 IM – 1:50.82

400 IM – 3:56.86

Congrats to Peter Larson on his verbal commitment to the University of Texas, fall 2019, where he will again get to be teammates with his brother, ESC alum, JohnThomas Larson. Go Gators! 🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/ZYetSuYQ9M — Edina Swim Club (@EdinaSwimClub) January 23, 2018

