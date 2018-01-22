Practice + Pancakes: Columbia Swim Club Takes on “Holiday 50’s” OTB

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

As I told you guys in my first video from Missouri, I went to 2 workouts with the club I swam for growing up, Columbia Swim Club. The second one I went to was with the head coach of CSC, the master of disaster himself, Gary Galbreath. Gary is a man who is notorious for challenging sets, and when you step onto his pool deck you know you’re going to do work. This practice was no exception, although it wasn’t yardage that put the kids under the bus.

The set was as follows: 3x 8×50 Off the block

Rd 1: 2 @ 1:00, 2 @ 1:30, 2 @ 2:00, 2 @ 1:00

Rd 2: 2 @ 1:30, 2 @ 2:00, 2 @ 1:00, 2 @ 1:30

Rd 3 (with fins & paddles): 2 @ 2:00, 2 @ 1:00, 2 @ 1:30, 2 @ 2:00