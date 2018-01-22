Akron Wins 13 of 16 Events Against Ohio in MAC Dual

Akron vs Ohio Univeristy

Saturday, January 20th

Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH

Short course yards

Team Scores

Akron – 193

Ohio – 106

Akron won 13 of 16 events against in-state and MAC rival Ohio on Saturday, January 20th.

Paulina Nogaj put up a trio of event wins, coming in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Nogaj won the 200 free on a fast last 50 (27.05) to go a season best time of 1:50.70. She also took the 100 fly in a time of 54.55, which is 2.2 seconds off her season best and MAC-leading time of 52.32. Nogaj won the 200 IM by a second and a half over teammate Paloma Marrero, 2:04.81 to 2:06.32.

Paloma Marrero took the breaststrokes by huge margins, posting some of her fastest times this season. In the 100 breast, Marrero, who leads the MAC in that event, posted a 1:02.44, which was her 2nd fastest time in a dual meet this season, only behind her 1:02.41 from the Ohio State/Denison double dual. In the 200, Marrero went 2:14.29, whcih was her fastest time in a dual meet this year, and would rank her as 2nd in the 200 breast in the MAC this year if her season best of 2:08.51 weren’t already leading the conference. Marrero leads MAC by 5 seconds in the 200 breast, and is 9th in the NCAA this season.

Ohio’s Corrin Van Lanen won the 50 and 100 free, posting her 2nd fastest dual meet time this season in both. Her 23.18 in the 50 was good to win the event by half a second, and was only .03 seconds slower than her season best time in a dual meet. Her overall season best time is 22.71 from Winter Nationals. In the 100, Van Lanen won by 3 tenths of a second over Akron’s Morgan Waggoner, 51.65 to 51.96. That time is also her 2nd fastest time in a dual meet this season, but is still half a second slower than her dual meet best, 51.03.

Press Release – Akron:

AKRON, Ohio- The Akron swimming and diving team won their third- straight head-to-head dual meet against Ohio with a 193-106 victory on senior night on Saturday at the Ocasek Natatorium.

Before the afternoon’s meet, Akron honored its seven seniors, Susan Franz (Canton, Ohio), Caroline Kaltenberg (Memphis, Tenn.), Paloma Marrero Munoz , Megan Schmalenberger (Hilliard, Ohio), Allison Teske (Green Bay, Wis.), Alisa Tsypin (Gan Yavne, Israel), and Kristen Vargas (Baltimore, Md.) for senior night.

Akron notched 13 first-place finishes and swept the top-two spots in three different events

The evening started with the Zips taking the top-two spots in the 200 medley relay as the team of sophomore Ellie Nebraska (Columbus, Ohio), senior Paloma Marrero Munoz (Merida, Spain), freshman Paulina Nogaj (Radom, Poland), and Franz won the event with a time of 1:43.64.

On senior night, Marrero took the win in both the 100 breast (1:02.44) and the 200 breast (2:14.29).

Following in Marrero’s multiple wins, Nogaj completed three individual event victories. In the 200 free, Nogaj clocked in at a time of 1:50.70. With a time of 54.55, Nogaj took first in the 100 fly event, followed by the 200 IM touching the wall first in 2:04.81.

The Zips continued their fast-paced swimming in the 100 backstroke. Nebraska earned her first individual event win of the day with a 57.61 time. Nebraska also took the 200 backstroke and clocked in at a time of 2:03.54. Senior Mackenzie Vargas (Roseville, Cali.) won the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:02.

On the boards, Akron’s diving took both the one-meter and three-meter events. In the one-meter, junior Karly Crail (Edgewood, Ky.) took the top spot with 265.65, followed by freshman Andrea Bugariu (Troy, Mich.) with 228.75. Crail won the three-meter event with a total score of 270.15 which added nine points to the Zips’ total.

Akron’s strong relay team of Nebraska, sophomore Morgan Waggoner (Fremont, Ohio), Fazekas, and Franz won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:31.27.

The Zips are back on the road next weekend as they travel to the University of Notre Dame for the Shamrock Invite at the Rolfs Aquatic Center. Action begins Friday, Jan. 26 with prelims at 10 a.m., followed by finals at 5 p.m. The invitational wraps up on Saturday, Jan. 27 with competition beginning at 11 a.m.

Press Release – Ohio:

AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio swimming and diving team wrapped up a weekend dual against reigning Mid-American Conference Champions, Akron, on Saturday (Jan. 20) where the Bobcats fell to the Zips 193-106. The Bobcats recorded four first-place finishes throughout the meet.

“This was a tough meet for our ladies after not competing since November, but I thought they did a great job,” said head coach, Rachel Komisarz-Baugh. “We had some close races that just didn’t go our way. The result isn’t what we were looking for but we will learn from this and move on to be better next week and for MACs.”

Diving Events

The Bobcat divers kicked off the diving events in the 1-meter dive where junior Nicole Hughes (Cleveland, Ohio) placed fourth with a score of 215.02 just ahead of sophomore Ryleigh Tuck-Macalla (Bay Village, Ohio) in fifth with a score of 200.92.

In the final diving event of the afternoon, the three-meter dive, Hughes and Tuck-Macalla placed third and fourth with scores of 244.13 and 202.88.

Swimming Events

In the first swimming event of the afternoon, Ohio’s 200-yard medley relay team of senior Caroline Raley (Mobile, Ala.), sophomore Emilia Lahtinen (Ylojarvi, Finland), junior Corrin Van Lanen (Green Bay, Wis.), and sophomore Emily Zimcosky(Smock, Pa.) secured second place with a time of 1:45.02.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Ohio secured another second-place finish from freshman Hannah Schlegel (Birdsboro, Pa.) posting a time of 10:14.79.

In the 200-yard free, Zimcosky finished first for the ‘Cats taking second and clocking in at 1:51.39.

Raley recorded a time of 59.52 in the 100-yard backstroke to place third.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Lahtinen stole second place with a time of 1:05.17.

In the 200-yard butterfly, freshman Samantha Glass (Villa Hills, Ky.) placed third with a time of 2:06.72.

Next, were the 50-yard and the 100-yard freestyle where Van Lanen recorded the Bobcats’ first two wins with times of 23.18 and 51.65.

Sophomore Annie Gosselin (Naperville, Ill.) recorded a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke after posting a time of 2:06.67.

In the 200-yard breaststroke, Lahtinen was the first Bobcat to touch the wall taking third place with a time of 2:21.39.

Zimcosky added another win in the 500-yard freestyle after recording a time of 5:02.09.

Van Lanen placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 55.01.

In the 200-yard IM, Gosselin placed fourth with a time of 2:10.15.

The final event of the day was the 400-yard freestyle relay where the Bobcat team of Mikesell, Henderson, White, and Hornstra placed second with a time of 3:36.61.

