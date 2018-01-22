Racheal Bukowski Breaks MSU Pool Record on Senior Day

Michigan State vs Oakland

Saturday, January 20th

McCaffree Pool, East Lansing, Michigan

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Michigan State – 197

Oakland – 103

Men

Michigan State – 160.5

Oakland – 133.5

Michigan State hosted their Senior Day against Oakland on Saturday, January 20th. The Spartan women’s team beat the Golden Grizzlies handily, 197-103, while the MSU men had a little bit of a closer meet, winning 160.50 to 1:33.50.

MSU senior and sprint standout Racheal Bukowski won the 50 and 100 free, breaking the McCaffree Pool record in the 50 with her time of 23.14. That time marks her career best time in the 50 free in a dual meet, and came with only 1 more dual meet remaining in her career, which will be held February 2nd at the University of Michigan. Her time also put her very close to her overall season best of 22.84. In the 100, Bukowski handled Oakland senior Holly Morren with a faster 1st 50, 24.36 to 24.95. Bukowski then came home just .02 seconds slower than Morren, touching the wall in 50.48 compared to Morren’s 51.05. Bukowski’s 100 time was also a career dual meet best time.

Oakland diver Joe Smith broke the school record in the 1 meter, podting an event-winning score of 371.62. That marks the 3rd time this season Smith has broken the school record in the 1 meter.

Nick Leshok, Lachlan McLeish, Alex Trompke, Haley Kornburger, and Tal Hanani are all Michigan State seniors who won events on Saturday, which can be seen below:

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN

Press Release – Michigan State:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State swimming and diving teams beat Oakland today in its final home meet of the season. The men defeated the Golden Grizzlies 160.5-133.5 and the women won 197-103, racking up a total of 21 first-place finishes.

Leshok, McLeish, Hanani, Bukowski and Kornburger all went out on a high note in their final home meet at McCaffree Pool. Leshok finished first in the 100 breaststroke. McLeish finished first in the 200 back and second in the 100 back. Hanani won the 200 IM with a time of 1:52.28. Kornburger finished first in the 500 free, and second in the 1000 free.

In the 50 Free, Bukowski touched the pad in a time of 23.14, establishing a new pool record. Bukowski also won the 100 free, her seventh consecutive win in the event.

Courtney Aycock clocked in at 1:53.64 in the 200 free, bringing home first place.

Spartans Sortland, Ellie Roche and Erin Szara swept the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke. Roche and Sortland flipped first and second place in the 200 breaststroke, as they’ve been very successful and competitive all season.

Junior Emily Brunett finished first in the 200 fly. Her time of 2:05.05 is a season-best. Fellow junior Armstrong also swam a season-best time of 2:04.96 in the 200 back, earning her a first-place finish.

Schwers, Scott Piper and Duffy swept the top three spots for MSU in the 200 fly. Schwers’ time of 1:50.16 is his season best. Schwers also finished first in the 100 fly.

To add some more first-place finishes to the list, Woods won the 50 free, Wolff won the 100 fly and Abbey Neveling won the 200 IM.

Guy Moskovich placed second in the 1000 free, with Moskovich finishing just eight-tenths of a second behind Oakland’s Micah Dejonje in the men’s race. Szczupakiewicz placed second in the 500 free, finishing just under two-tenths of a second to Oakland’s Rodollfo Aguilar-Fernandez.

To finish off the meet strong, the men’s 400 free relay team of Woods, Leshok, Nehemiah Mork and Aidan Farley came up with a first-place finish.

The Spartans return to action Friday, Feb. 2 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as they take on conference rival Michigan at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release – Oakland:

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joe Smith set a school record in the 1-meter dive, recording a first place finish with a score of 371.62 as the Oakland swimming and diving teams fell to Michigan State, 160.5-133.5 (men) and 197-103 (women) on Saturday at the McCaffree Pool.

Smith broke his own school record twice already this season, most recently at the Zippy Invitational in December with a score of 359.25. The junior currently holds the program record in the 3-meter dive with a score of 362.4, which he set a season ago.

The Golden Grizzlies tallied 11 first place finishes on the day, including Krissy Harmon (1000 Freestyle — 10:26.26), Micah DeJonge (1000 Freestyle — 9:32.16) 10th fastest time in program history, Rudy Aguilar (200 Freestyle — 1:39.47), Grace Shinske (100 Backstroke — 56.17), Paul Huch (100 Backstroke — 49.77), Joe Smith (1-Meter Dive — 371.62), Paul Huch (100 Freestyle — 45.69), Tarek Aboelthana (200 Breaststroke — 2:05.40), Arielle Arnett (500 Freestyle — 5:09.66), Rudy Aguilar (500 Freestyle — 4:36.39), Joe Smith (3-Meter Dive — 354.82), Katie Colwell, Arynn de Leeuw, Kirstyn Abbasse, Holly Morren (400 Freestyle Relay – 3:27.44).

The Golden Grizzlies will host senior day Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. against Cleveland State.