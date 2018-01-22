Racheal Bukowski Breaks MSU Pool Record on Senior Day

Michigan State vs Oakland
- Saturday, January 20th
- McCaffree Pool, East Lansing, Michigan
- Short course yards
Team Scores
Women
- Michigan State – 197
- Oakland – 103
Men
- Michigan State – 160.5
- Oakland – 133.5
Michigan State hosted their Senior Day against Oakland on Saturday, January 20th. The Spartan women’s team beat the Golden Grizzlies handily, 197-103, while the MSU men had a little bit of a closer meet, winning 160.50 to 1:33.50.
MSU senior and sprint standout Racheal Bukowski won the 50 and 100 free, breaking the McCaffree Pool record in the 50 with her time of 23.14. That time marks her career best time in the 50 free in a dual meet, and came with only 1 more dual meet remaining in her career, which will be held February 2nd at the University of Michigan. Her time also put her very close to her overall season best of 22.84. In the 100, Bukowski handled Oakland senior Holly Morren with a faster 1st 50, 24.36 to 24.95. Bukowski then came home just .02 seconds slower than Morren, touching the wall in 50.48 compared to Morren’s 51.05. Bukowski’s 100 time was also a career dual meet best time.
Oakland diver Joe Smith broke the school record in the 1 meter, podting an event-winning score of 371.62. That marks the 3rd time this season Smith has broken the school record in the 1 meter.
Nick Leshok, Lachlan McLeish, Alex Trompke, Haley Kornburger, and Tal Hanani are all Michigan State seniors who won events on Saturday, which can be seen below:
Event Winners
WOMEN
- 200 medley relay: MSU (Armstrong, Sortland, Wolff, Bukowski) – 1:42.53
- 1000 free: Krissy Harmon (OU) – 10:26.26
- 200 free: Courtney Aycock (MSU) – 1:53.64
- 100 back: Grace Shinske (OU) – 56.17
- 100 breast: Ana Sortland (MSU) – 1:03.00
- 200 fly: Emily Brunett (MSU) – 2:05.05
- 50 free: Racheal Bukowski (MSU) – 23.14 (Pool Record)
- 100 free: Racheal Bukowski (MSU) – 50.48
- 200 back: Cathryn Armstrong (MSU) – 2:04.96
- 200 breast: Ellie Roche (MSU) – 2:19.40
- 500 free: Haley Kornburger (MSU) – 5:05.74
- 100 fly: Iana Wolff (MSU) – 57.10
- 200 IM: Abbey Neveling (MSU) – 2:08.33
- 400 free relay: Oakland (Colwell, De Leeuw, Abbasse, Morren) – 3:27.44
- 1 meter diving: Morgan Wellenzohn (MSU) – 286.28
- 3 meter diving: Amanda Ling (MSU) – 295.12
MEN
- 200 medley relay: MSU (Trompke, Leshok, Schwers, Woods) – 1:29.58
- 1000 free: Micah Dejonge (OU) – 9:32.16
- 200 free: Rudy Aguilar (OU) – 1:39.47
- 100 back: Paul Huch (OU) – 49.77
- 100 breast: Nick Leshok (MSU) – 55.82
- 200 fly: Michael Schwers (MSU) – 1:50.16
- 50 free: Payton Woods (MSU) – 20.60
- 100 free: Paul Huch (OU) – 45.69
- 200 back: Lachlan McLeish (MSU) – 1:48.72
- 200 breast: Tarek Aboelenin (OU) – 2:05.40
- 500 free: Rudy Aguilar (OU) – 4:36.39
- 100 fly: Michael Schwers (MSU) – 48.84
- 200 IM: Tal Hanani (MSU) – 1:52.28
- 400 free relay: MSU (Woods, Leshok, Mork, Farley) – 3:02.82
- 1 meter diving: Joe Smith (OU) – 371.62 (Team Record)
- 3 meter diving: Joe Smith (OU) – 354.82
Press Release – Michigan State:
Press Release – Oakland:
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joe Smith set a school record in the 1-meter dive, recording a first place finish with a score of 371.62 as the Oakland swimming and diving teams fell to Michigan State, 160.5-133.5 (men) and 197-103 (women) on Saturday at the McCaffree Pool.
Smith broke his own school record twice already this season, most recently at the Zippy Invitational in December with a score of 359.25. The junior currently holds the program record in the 3-meter dive with a score of 362.4, which he set a season ago.
The Golden Grizzlies tallied 11 first place finishes on the day, including Krissy Harmon (1000 Freestyle — 10:26.26), Micah DeJonge (1000 Freestyle — 9:32.16) 10th fastest time in program history, Rudy Aguilar (200 Freestyle — 1:39.47), Grace Shinske (100 Backstroke — 56.17), Paul Huch (100 Backstroke — 49.77), Joe Smith (1-Meter Dive — 371.62), Paul Huch (100 Freestyle — 45.69), Tarek Aboelthana (200 Breaststroke — 2:05.40), Arielle Arnett (500 Freestyle — 5:09.66), Rudy Aguilar (500 Freestyle — 4:36.39), Joe Smith (3-Meter Dive — 354.82), Katie Colwell, Arynn de Leeuw, Kirstyn Abbasse, Holly Morren (400 Freestyle Relay – 3:27.44).
The Golden Grizzlies will host senior day Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. against Cleveland State.
