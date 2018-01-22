Stanford’s Manuel, Byrnes Return in Dual Meet Victory Over Arizona

STANFORD VS. ARIZONA

Results

Hosted by Stanford

Friday, January 19th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Stanford 194, Arizona 99

WOMEN: Stanford 192, Arizona 100

The Stanford men and women took down Pac-12 rival Arizona on Friday, with a couple of key players returning for the Cardinal women. After being absent from competition for the first half of the season, All-American Megan Byrnes and NCAA champion Simone Manuel made their 2017-18 debut. Byrnes’ only event was the 1000 free, where she put up a 9:47.64 to place 2nd behind distance star Katie Ledecky (9:19.52). That was within 2 seconds of where Byrnes was in the event at this point last season, so she looks to be in good form despite dealing with an injury during the fall. Teammate Ledecky swept the distance events against the Wildcats, winning the 500 free in 4:40.89.

Manuel’s only individual event for the day was the 200 free. She dominated that race, setting the pace early on to top the field by over 2 seconds in 1:44.20. Manuel also swam freestyle on Stanford’s relays. She anchored Stanford’s ‘B’ team in the 200 medley relay with a quick 21.53 split. At the end of the session, Manuel threw down a 48.97 as the anchor of the winning 400 free relay.

On the men’s side, several swimmers pitched in to give Stanford wins in all but 2 events. One of the key players was Brennan Pastorek, who swept the breaststroke races. Pastorek took a slight lead over teammate Matt Anderson (56.36) and Arizona’s Sam Iida (56.41) up front, but extended his lead further through the back half to win in 55.61. In the 200 breast, Pastorek came from behind on the final 50, outsplitting Iida (2:00.78) by nearly a full second down the final stretch to win it by a fingernail in 2:00.64.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN:

STANFORD, Calif. – A brief hail storm was not enough to slow down No. 3 Stanford women’s swimming and diving in a 192-100 win over No. 20 Arizona at Avery Aquatic Center on Friday afternoon.

Sophomore Ella Eastin won three events and senior Kassidy Cook swept the diving events to lead the Cardinal (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) in its first meet of the New Year. Stanford was victorious in every event and and has now won 19 straight dual meets, 17 consecutive Pac-12 duals and 14 in a row at Avery.

Eastin finished first in three different strokes. She was tops in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.89), 200 backstroke (1:54.93) and 100 butterfly (53.43).

Cook was tops on the 1-meter with a score of 308.85, and won the 3-meter with a score of 298.13. Sophomore Haley Farnsworth (303.00) and freshman Mia Paulsen (283.20) helped Stanford sweep the podium on the 1-meter.

Senior Simone Manuel returned to the pool in victorious fashion. She won the 200 freestyle at 1:44.20 and was also the anchor to Stanford’s winning 400 free relay (3:17.58).

Senior Janet Hu and sophomore Katie Ledecky also won two events apiece. Ledecky swept the distance free events with another impressive 30-second victory in the 1,000 free (9:19.52), and five-second win in the 500 free (4:40.89). It was teammate Megan Byrnes who finished second in the 1000 at 9:47.64, and teammate Katie Drabot who touched second in the 500 at 4:45.53.

Hu took first in the 100 back at 52.43 and was two-hundreths from the pool record in the 50 free with her first-place finish of 22.09.

Sophomore Allie Szekely won the 200 individual medley at 1:59.05 as Stanford swept the podium — senior Ally Howe was second at 1:59.58 and freshman Brooke Forde touched third at 1:59.71.

Zhao was tops in the 200 breast at 2:11.19, Drabot won the 200 fly with a time of 1:54.14, Howe was first in the 100 free at 49.95, and Stanford won the 200 medley relay behind Howe and three freshmen — Zhao, Lauren Green and Lauren Pitzer — at 1:38.18.

Stanford is back in action tomorrow for Kids Autograph Day. The meet against the Sun Devils begins at noon PT.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN:

STANFORD, Calif. — No. 5 Stanford improved to 3-0 on the season with a commanding 194-99 victory over No. 16 Arizona on Friday at the Avery Aquatic Center.

“I was particularly impressed with some of our guys who swam off events, and pleased with the quality of racing here today,” said Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp . “This is a great week for us. To come back tomorrow and race again is terrific preparation, and our relay teams are starting to shape up for the postseason.”

The Cardinal, which claimed all but two events on the day, started the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Stanford’s ‘A’ relay of Ryan Dudzinski , Matt Anderson , Andrew Liang and Sam Perry (1:27.37) was fastest.

True Sweetser (8:58.54) then won the 1000-yard freestyle, followed by Johannes Calloni (9:06.16) in second and Liam Egan (9:08.14) in third. Grant Shoults (1:37.29) made it three in a row with a win in the 200-yard freestyle.

Stanford’s quartet of Dudzinski (48.36), Benjamin Ho (49.44), Jack Walsh (49.76) and Andrew Liang (49.76) claimed the top four spots in the 100-yard backstroke. Brennan Pastorek (55.61) beat out Matt Anderson (56.36) in the 100-yard breaststroke before Abrahm DeVine (1:46.81) led Stanford with second place in the 200-yard butterfly.

In the final event before the first break, Alberto Mestre (20.38) out-touched Sam Perry (20.49) for the win in the 50-yard freestyle.

After the break, DeVine (43.77) won the 100-yard freestyle with Mestre (45.32) in third place. Benjamin Ho (1:47.06) kept the wins coming in the 200-yard backstroke, while Walsh (1:48.02) was next fastest in third place.

Stanford’s dominance in the distance events continued in the 500-yard freestyle, with Egan (4:23.28) beating Shoults (4:23.64) for the win. Sweetser (4:26.97) was not far behind in third place.

Andrew Liang (47.58) won the 100-yard butterfly with brother Alex Liang (48.99) in third place and Brad Zdroik (49.35) in fourth. Curtis Ogren (1:50.58) was Stanford’s fastest swimmer in the 200-yard individual medley, followed closely by Jack Walsh (1:51.72) in third.

In the final swim of the meet, Mestre, DeVine, Perry and Cole Cogswell (2:57.48) won the 400-yard freestyle relay, giving Stanford its 14th win in 16 events.

On the diving side of the competition, Ted Miclau (314.33) won the 1-meter while teammate and Pac-12 Diver of the Week Tarek Abdelghany (304.95) was the runner-up. Abdelghany (389.10) won the second event of the day, the 3-meter springboard, while Miclau (288.90) was third.

Stanford returns to action tomorrow when it plays host to No. 10 Arizona State in the penultimate home dual meet of the season.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

STANFORD, Calif. – The Stanford Cardinal beat the Arizona Wildcat women, 100-192, and men, 99-194. Justin Wright won the 200 fly (1:45.80) and Nick Thorne won the 200 IM (1:49.87). Katrina Konopka earned a pair of runner-up finishes. The Cats are looking to bounce back and will take on the California Bears in Berkeley at 1pm MST tomorrow.

The women’s 200 medley relay A team opened up the meet with third-place. Daniela Georges , Mallory Korenwinder , Mackenzie Rumrill , and Konopka finish with 1:41.58. Thomas Anderson , Matt Salerno, Riccardo Maestri , and Gabriel Cardenes also earn third for the men (1:31.25).

Emma McCarthy and Brooks Fail each finish fourth with 10:05.94 and 9:08.80, respectively, in the 1,000 free.

Minutes after competing in the 1,000 free, Hannah Cox swam in the 200 free. She placed third in both the 1,000 and 200 free, with a 9:52.06 and 1:50.15, respectively.

Thorne placed second in the men’s 200 free with 1:38.71 and Brendan Meyer placed third with 1:47.22 in the 200 fly.

Georges finished third in the women’s 100 back (57.04). Cameron McHugh touched just behind her with 57.09 for fourth place.

Korenwinder and Sam Iida each place third in the 100 breast, with 1:02.84 and 56.41, respectively. Alexandra Martelle finished fourth with 1:06.48 for the women in that race.

Konopka finished runner-up in the women’s 50 free with 23.27. Cardenes and Parks Jones place third and fourth for them, with 20.81 and 20.88, respectively.

In the 100 free, Konopka (50.69) and Jones (45.28) each finish runner-up. Jamie Stone placed third for the women with 51.32.

McHugh and Thorne both place second in the 200 back, with 1:57.07 for the women and 1:47.69 for the men, respectively. Georges finished third with 2:02.35.

Korenwinder finished second in the women’s 200 breast (2:19.48), and Martelle touches behind her for third (2:24.51). Iida takes second (2:01.78) for the men.

Kirsten Jacobsen (4:51.63) placed second in the women’s 500 free, followed by Cox (4:55.71) and Emma McCarthy (4:58.21) for third and fourth. Fail took fourth for the men with 4:27.99.

Rumrill (54.58) and Jamie Stone (56.10) take second and third in the 100 fly for the women, respectively. Wright finished second for the men with 48.61.

On the men’s side, Thorne won the 200 IM with 1:49.87. Iida placed second with 1:52.11. For the women’s 200 IM, Georges finished second with 2:03.56, Rumrill got third with 2:05.55, and Martelle placed fourth with 2:10.21.

The women’s 400 free relay A team placed second with 3:23.79. The men finish with 3:02.04 to close out the meet.

The Wildcats finish second in the both the men’s and women’s 3-meter dive. Delaney Schnell earns 291.23 points while Casey Ponton gets 294.08.

Up Next: Arizona will compete against California tomorrow at 1pm MST.

For further coverage of Arizona swimming and diving, visit ArizonaWildcats.com and follow the team's Twitter (@ArizonaSwimming) and Instagram (@ArizonaSwimDive) accounts.