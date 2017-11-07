NCAA Fall Season Marked By Notable Absences

The NCAA season this fall has been almost as focused on who’s not swimming as on who is. That’s because a number of key contributors have been absent, some mysteriously, for the bulk of their team’s fall dual meets.

Here’s a look at the bigger names we’ve been asking around about, along with any updates we’ve received from their programs on potential return dates:

Simone Manuel, Stanford

Absence: injury

Return date: unclear

Coming off a world title in the 100 free, Manuel hasn’t yet competed for the Cardinal. She was slated to compete for the Pac-12 all-star team at the US College Challenge, but withdrew due to a “mild injury”, according to Stanford. We were told in mid-October that Manuel was still training at Stanford and was “excited to get back to competition soon.” The team’s next meet is the Art Adamson Invite at Texas A&M on Nov 16-18.

Cierra Runge, Wisconsin

Absence: unknown

Return date: unclear

U.S. Olympian and World Champs team member Runge hasn’t competed for the Badgers yet this year, and the school hasn’t given any info on her absence. Runge swam a prelims leg of the 4×200 free relay for Team USA at the World Championships, but has not competed since. She turned down a spot on the World University Games team, which would have taken place in late August.

G Ryan, Michigan

Absence: injury

Return date: Dec 1-3

An All-American distance freestyler, Ryan hasn’t officially competed since June. We reached out to the school on their absence, and were told that Ryan is returning from an injury and should return within the month. The school said Ryan’s likely return meet is the Georgia Invite from December 1-3. A returning Ryan give a reloaded Michigan squad outside potential for a top-5 finish at NCAAs.

Carsten Vissering, USC

Absence: study abroad

Return date: January

Considered a contender for the NCAA 100 breast title, Vissering hasn’t yet competed for USC this season and in fact hasn’t raced since last year’s NCAA meet in March of 2017. The school told us that Vissering is studying abroad in Australia this semester but is expected to rejoin competition in the spring. After not competing over the summer, though, Vissering will be returning from more than 9 months off of racing.

Megan Moroney, Virginia

Absence: injury

Return date: unclear

A five-time All-American and ACC relay champ in 2016, Moroney sat out nearly all of last year with an injury. She returned to swim just one race – a very solid 52.86 100 backstroke – at the Georgia Invite last December and then did not compete again in the spring or summer. She hasn’t raced yet with Virginia this season, and a school rep told us they had no information on if or when Moroney could return this year.

Liz Li, Ohio State

Absence: Chinese national team obligations

Return date: January

Big Ten champ and All-American sprinter Li has actually already graduated from Ohio State, though she still has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. Li is currently back home in China “fulfilling training obligations with her national team,” per an Ohio State press release. Li is expected to return to Ohio State and begin grad school in January, rejoining the team for one more NCAA postseason at that time.