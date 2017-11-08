Stanford Women, Indiana Men Retain Top Spot In CSCAA Polls

The third round of CSCAA polls were released on Wednesday, with the Stanford women and Indiana men retaining their spot atop the rankings. The polls are voted on by CSCAA member-coaches, focusing on dual meets.
The Cardinal, who steamrolled their way to the NCAA title last season, were picked as the pre-season favorites with the #1 spot and have yet to relinquish it. Since the second round of rankings came out on October 25th, they’ve competed twice, easily topping Oregon State (170-77) and NC State (189-104).
The Texas women remain in second place behind Stanford, as they had an impressive win over Texas A&M on November 3rd by a score of 151.5-148.5. Despite the loss, the Aggies move up from 5th to 3rd after finishing just three points shy of the #2 Longhorns.
Michigan slides one spot to 4th, while Georgia and California each move up one to 5th and 6th. Tennessee made a big jump into the top ten, advancing from 12th to 7th after topping both Indiana and Kentucky during their tri-meet on October 27th, and then defeating Louisville a week later.
Despite going 3-0 since the last rankings, USC fell from 4th to 8th. The biggest jump from anyone came from Alabama, moving up from 28th to 11th after a big win over Auburn. Check out the full rankings below:
WOMEN
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Stanford
|300
|2
|2
|Texas
|288
|3
|5
|Texas A&M
|276
|4
|3
|Michigan
|263
|5
|6
|Georgia
|251
|6
|7
|California
|242
|7
|12
|Tennessee
|224
|8
|4
|Southern California
|217
|9
|8
|Indiana
|196
|10
|11
|Louisville
|195
|11
|28
|Alabama
|171
|12
|13
|NC State
|167
|13
|9
|Auburn
|150
|14
|20
|Florida
|128
|15
|17
|Minnesota
|122
|16
|14
|Virginia
|114
|17
|15
|Kentucky
|103
|18
|10
|Notre Dame
|99
|19
|18
|Wisconsin
|99
|20
|16
|Purdue
|80
|21
|19
|North Carolina
|62
|22
|24
|Arizona
|42
|23
|NR
|Ohio State
|34
|24
|NR
|Arizona State
|27
|25
|NR
|UCLA
|17
The Women’s Poll Committee is as follows:
- Colleen Murphy, Air Force
- Dan Colella, Duke
- Ryan Wochomurka, Houston
- Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky
- Roric Fink, Texas
- Katie Robinson, Tulane
- Naya Higashijima, UCLA
- Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State
- David Geyer, LSU
- Neil Harper, Arkansas
- Jesse Moore, Northwestern
- Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State
- Jeremy Kipp, Boise State
The top three on the men’s side are the same as the last poll, with Indiana, Cal and Florida sitting at the top. Since jumping into 1st place on October 25th, the Hoosiers have gone 2-0 with wins over Tennessee and Kentucky. Since a strong showing from some of their top guns at the U.S. College Challenge Cal hasn’t been back in action yet, while Florida cleared Alabama and Georgia near the end of October.
Big jumps among top ten teams came from Michigan (7th to 4th), Texas A&M (11th to 6th) and USC (10th to 8th). The Wolverines move up the rankings comes by virtue of their quad meet with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Penn State, as they defeated all three handily. The Aggie men defeated the reigning NCAA champions, the Texas Longhorns, which moved them up to 6th, while USC had back-to-back wins over ASU and Arizona over the weekend.
After their loss to Texas A&M, Texas fell from 5th to 9th. Check out the full men’s rankings below:
MEN
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Indiana
|324
|2
|2
|California
|308
|3
|3
|Florida
|301
|4
|7
|Michigan
|262
|5
|6
|NC State
|261
|6
|11
|Texas A&M
|255
|7
|4
|Stanford
|252
|8
|10
|Southern California
|235
|9
|5
|Texas
|234
|10
|9
|Auburn
|213
|11
|8
|Arizona State
|199
|12
|12
|Georgia
|194
|13
|14
|Notre Dame
|160
|14
|16
|Alabama
|159
|15
|15
|Tennessee
|152
|16
|17
|Ohio State
|124
|17
|13
|Louisville
|110
|18
|21
|Florida State
|90
|19
|20
|South Carolina
|87
|20
|NR
|Iowa
|53
|21
|22
|Utah
|47
|22
|NR
|North Carolina
|45
|23
|25
|Virginia
|41
|24
|19
|Virginia Tech
|32
|25
|18
|Missouri
|21
The Men’s Poll Committee is as follows:
- Brian Schrader, Denver
- Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon
- Bill Roberts, Navy
- Craig Nisgor, Seattle
- McGee Moody, South Carolina
- Chad Craddock, UMBC
- Chase Bloch, USC
- Jason Calanog, Texas A&M
- Ashley Dell, Iowa
- Damion Dennis, West Virginia
- Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati
- Dan Kesler, Arizona State
- Neal Studd, Florida State
Read the full CSCAA release here.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Stanford Women, Indiana Men Retain Top Spot In CSCAA Polls"
Texas men are in trouble this year but not with Indiana.