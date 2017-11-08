Stanford Women, Indiana Men Retain Top Spot In CSCAA Polls

The third round of CSCAA polls were released on Wednesday, with the Stanford women and Indiana men retaining their spot atop the rankings. The polls are voted on by CSCAA member-coaches, focusing on dual meets.

The Cardinal, who steamrolled their way to the NCAA title last season, were picked as the pre-season favorites with the #1 spot and have yet to relinquish it. Since the second round of rankings came out on October 25th, they’ve competed twice, easily topping Oregon State (170-77) and NC State (189-104).

The Texas women remain in second place behind Stanford, as they had an impressive win over Texas A&M on November 3rd by a score of 151.5-148.5. Despite the loss, the Aggies move up from 5th to 3rd after finishing just three points shy of the #2 Longhorns.

Michigan slides one spot to 4th, while Georgia and California each move up one to 5th and 6th. Tennessee made a big jump into the top ten, advancing from 12th to 7th after topping both Indiana and Kentucky during their tri-meet on October 27th, and then defeating Louisville a week later.

Despite going 3-0 since the last rankings, USC fell from 4th to 8th. The biggest jump from anyone came from Alabama, moving up from 28th to 11th after a big win over Auburn. Check out the full rankings below:

WOMEN

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Stanford 300
2 2 Texas 288
3 5 Texas A&M 276
4 3 Michigan 263
5 6 Georgia 251
6 7 California 242
7 12 Tennessee 224
8 4 Southern California 217
9 8 Indiana 196
10 11 Louisville 195
11 28 Alabama 171
12 13 NC State 167
13 9 Auburn 150
14 20 Florida 128
15 17 Minnesota 122
16 14 Virginia 114
17 15 Kentucky 103
18 10 Notre Dame 99
19 18 Wisconsin 99
20 16 Purdue 80
21 19 North Carolina 62
22 24 Arizona 42
23 NR Ohio State 34
24 NR Arizona State 27
25 NR UCLA 17

The Women’s Poll Committee is as follows:

  • Colleen Murphy, Air Force
  • Dan Colella, Duke
  • Ryan Wochomurka, Houston
  • Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky
  • Roric Fink, Texas
  • Katie Robinson, Tulane
  • Naya Higashijima, UCLA
  • Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State
  • David Geyer, LSU
  • Neil Harper, Arkansas
  • Jesse Moore, Northwestern
  • Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State
  • Jeremy Kipp, Boise State

The top three on the men’s side are the same as the last poll, with Indiana, Cal and Florida sitting at the top. Since jumping into 1st place on October 25th, the Hoosiers have gone 2-0 with wins over Tennessee and Kentucky. Since a strong showing from some of their top guns at the U.S. College Challenge Cal hasn’t been back in action yet, while Florida cleared Alabama and Georgia near the end of October.

Big jumps among top ten teams came from Michigan (7th to 4th), Texas A&M (11th to 6th) and USC (10th to 8th). The Wolverines move up the rankings comes by virtue of their quad meet with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Penn State, as they defeated all three handily. The Aggie men defeated the reigning NCAA champions, the Texas Longhorns, which moved them up to 6th, while USC had back-to-back wins over ASU and Arizona over the weekend.

After their loss to Texas A&M, Texas fell from 5th to 9th. Check out the full men’s rankings below:

MEN

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Indiana 324
2 2 California 308
3 3 Florida 301
4 7 Michigan 262
5 6 NC State 261
6 11 Texas A&M 255
7 4 Stanford 252
8 10 Southern California 235
9 5 Texas 234
10 9 Auburn 213
11 8 Arizona State 199
12 12 Georgia 194
13 14 Notre Dame 160
14 16 Alabama 159
15 15 Tennessee 152
16 17 Ohio State 124
17 13 Louisville 110
18 21 Florida State 90
19 20 South Carolina 87
20 NR Iowa 53
21 22 Utah 47
22 NR North Carolina 45
23 25 Virginia 41
24 19 Virginia Tech 32
25 18 Missouri 21

The Men’s Poll Committee is as follows:

  • Brian Schrader, Denver
  • Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon
  • Bill Roberts, Navy
  • Craig Nisgor, Seattle
  • McGee Moody, South Carolina
  • Chad Craddock, UMBC
  • Chase Bloch, USC
  • Jason Calanog, Texas A&M
  • Ashley Dell, Iowa
  • Damion Dennis, West Virginia
  • Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati
  • Dan Kesler, Arizona State
  • Neal Studd, Florida State

