Stanford Women, Indiana Men Retain Top Spot In CSCAA Polls

The third round of CSCAA polls were released on Wednesday, with the Stanford women and Indiana men retaining their spot atop the rankings. The polls are voted on by CSCAA member-coaches, focusing on dual meets.

The Cardinal, who steamrolled their way to the NCAA title last season, were picked as the pre-season favorites with the #1 spot and have yet to relinquish it. Since the second round of rankings came out on October 25th, they’ve competed twice, easily topping Oregon State (170-77) and NC State (189-104).

The Texas women remain in second place behind Stanford, as they had an impressive win over Texas A&M on November 3rd by a score of 151.5-148.5. Despite the loss, the Aggies move up from 5th to 3rd after finishing just three points shy of the #2 Longhorns.

Michigan slides one spot to 4th, while Georgia and California each move up one to 5th and 6th. Tennessee made a big jump into the top ten, advancing from 12th to 7th after topping both Indiana and Kentucky during their tri-meet on October 27th, and then defeating Louisville a week later.

Despite going 3-0 since the last rankings, USC fell from 4th to 8th. The biggest jump from anyone came from Alabama, moving up from 28th to 11th after a big win over Auburn. Check out the full rankings below:

WOMEN

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Stanford 300 2 2 Texas 288 3 5 Texas A&M 276 4 3 Michigan 263 5 6 Georgia 251 6 7 California 242 7 12 Tennessee 224 8 4 Southern California 217 9 8 Indiana 196 10 11 Louisville 195 11 28 Alabama 171 12 13 NC State 167 13 9 Auburn 150 14 20 Florida 128 15 17 Minnesota 122 16 14 Virginia 114 17 15 Kentucky 103 18 10 Notre Dame 99 19 18 Wisconsin 99 20 16 Purdue 80 21 19 North Carolina 62 22 24 Arizona 42 23 NR Ohio State 34 24 NR Arizona State 27 25 NR UCLA 17

The Women’s Poll Committee is as follows:

Colleen Murphy, Air Force

Dan Colella, Duke

Ryan Wochomurka, Houston

Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky

Roric Fink, Texas

Katie Robinson, Tulane

Naya Higashijima, UCLA

Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State

David Geyer, LSU

Neil Harper, Arkansas

Jesse Moore, Northwestern

Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State

Jeremy Kipp, Boise State

The top three on the men’s side are the same as the last poll, with Indiana, Cal and Florida sitting at the top. Since jumping into 1st place on October 25th, the Hoosiers have gone 2-0 with wins over Tennessee and Kentucky. Since a strong showing from some of their top guns at the U.S. College Challenge Cal hasn’t been back in action yet, while Florida cleared Alabama and Georgia near the end of October.

Big jumps among top ten teams came from Michigan (7th to 4th), Texas A&M (11th to 6th) and USC (10th to 8th). The Wolverines move up the rankings comes by virtue of their quad meet with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Penn State, as they defeated all three handily. The Aggie men defeated the reigning NCAA champions, the Texas Longhorns, which moved them up to 6th, while USC had back-to-back wins over ASU and Arizona over the weekend.

After their loss to Texas A&M, Texas fell from 5th to 9th. Check out the full men’s rankings below:

MEN

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Indiana 324 2 2 California 308 3 3 Florida 301 4 7 Michigan 262 5 6 NC State 261 6 11 Texas A&M 255 7 4 Stanford 252 8 10 Southern California 235 9 5 Texas 234 10 9 Auburn 213 11 8 Arizona State 199 12 12 Georgia 194 13 14 Notre Dame 160 14 16 Alabama 159 15 15 Tennessee 152 16 17 Ohio State 124 17 13 Louisville 110 18 21 Florida State 90 19 20 South Carolina 87 20 NR Iowa 53 21 22 Utah 47 22 NR North Carolina 45 23 25 Virginia 41 24 19 Virginia Tech 32 25 18 Missouri 21

The Men’s Poll Committee is as follows:

Brian Schrader, Denver

Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon

Bill Roberts, Navy

Craig Nisgor, Seattle

McGee Moody, South Carolina

Chad Craddock, UMBC

Chase Bloch, USC

Jason Calanog, Texas A&M

Ashley Dell, Iowa

Damion Dennis, West Virginia

Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati

Dan Kesler, Arizona State

Neal Studd, Florida State

Read the full CSCAA release here.