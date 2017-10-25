Indiana Men Overtake Cal, Stanford Women Remain Atop CSCAA Polls

The second round of CSCAA Polls are in, ranking the top-25 men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA. The first round of polls, released at the beginning of the month, were the pre-season rankings prior to any meaningful dual meets. Now a few weeks into the season, we have a better idea of how teams are shaping up as the season progresses. Rankings are compiled by CSCAA-member coaches.

On the men’s side, the pre-season rankings saw Cal atop the heap with 268 points, followed by three-time defending NCAA champs Texas with 244 and Stanford with 241. Now a few weeks into the season, it is the Indiana Hoosiers who have moved into the #1 slot, compiling 298 points.

This comes on the heels of their tri-meet with Florida and Texas, where they defeated both teams handily. The Gators were handed a 242-187 defeat, while the Longhorns suffered a similar fate by a score of 264-165.

Blake Pieroni has had a tremendous start to the year, sweeping the 100 and 200 free on both days of the meet, including defeating two-time NCAA champ Caeleb Dressel in the 100 on day 2. Along with all of their individual success, they were lights out on relays, going 4-for-4 against two of the most dangerous teams in the country.

After leading the pre-season rankings, the Cal men now sit 2nd with 285, and Florida has moved up from 4th to 3rd with 271. The Golden Bears haven’t had any real tests yet, handily defeating Pacific and Utah on the 13th and 14th of October. A few of them competed at the USA Swimming College Challenge meet this past weekend racing for the Pac-12, with nation leading times coming from Andrew Seliskar, Justin Lynch and Zheng Wen Quah.

Texas falls to 5th, just behind Stanford, and NC State is one point back of the Longhorns in 6th. Utah, Purdue, Georgia Tech and Virginia move into the top-25 after being left out of the pre-season ranks, while Arizona, Wisconsin, Harvard and Minnesota are bumped out.

MEN

Rank Previous Team Points 1 6 Indiana 298 2 1 California 285 3 4 Florida 271 4 3 Stanford 253 5 2 Texas 251 6 5 NC State 250 7 12 Michigan 234 8 8 Arizona State 203 9 10 Auburn 202 10 11 Southern California 189 11 15 Texas A&M 180 12 8 Georgia 179 13 7 Louisville 153 14 17 Notre Dame 151 15 18 Tennessee 127 16 13 Alabama 105 17 14 Ohio State 98 18 23 Missouri 91 19 19 Virginia Tech 83 20 16 South Carolina 76 21 20 Florida State 59 22 Utah 40 23 30 Purdue 37 24 Georgia Tech 31 25 Virginia 24

On the women’s side it’s no surprise as Stanford retains their #1 position. They opened their season with a win against Utah, and had several top performances at the College Challenge, leading the Pac-12 to the win.

Katie Ledecky swept the 200/500/1000 freestyles, taking over the top time in the country in each, while Ella Eastin did the same in the 200/400 IM and 200 fly (tying with Cal’s Kathleen Baker in the 200 IM). They also received strong performances from the likes of Janet Hu, Katie Drabot and freshman Brooke Forde. Currently dealing with a minor injury, Simone Manuel should be back in action for them sooner rather than later.

The Texas women moved up a spot to #2 after defeating both Indiana and Florida over the weekend. Remedy Rule, Claire Adams and Olivia Anderson have all had strong starts for them. Michigan and USC both saw big jumps up to 3rd and 4th, with Cal falling from 2nd to 7th. The Wolverines had some strong performances at the SMU Classic, led by Siobhan Haughey, and Louise Hansson and freshman Maggie Aroesty have impressed early for USC.

Purdue, Virginia Tech and South Carolina move into the top-25 after missing in the pre-season, while Florida State, UCLA and Ohio State are knocked out.

WOMEN

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Stanford 325 2 3 Texas 301 3 6 Michigan 299 4 7 Southern California 281 5 5 Texas A&M 272 6 4 Georgia 267 7 2 California 254 8 10 Indiana 229 9 15 Auburn 209 10 25 Notre Dame 202 11 9 Lousville 199 12 14 Tennessee 180 13 8 NC State 164 14 13 Virginia 158 15 15 Kentucky 108 16 31 Purdue 104 17 17 Minnesota 101 18 12 Wisconsin 99 19 22 North Carolina 97 20 18 Florida 92 21 26 Virginia Tech 90 22 32 South Carolina 44 23 20 Duke 39 24 24 Arizona 36 25 11 Missouri 22

