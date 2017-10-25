Breaststroker Alex Wade Verbally Commits to South Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Alex Wade has made a verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina men’s swimming and diving team for 2018-19. Wade will suit up for the Gamecocks with other class of 2022 verbal commits: Coleman Kramer, Garrison Johnson, Grayson Schroering, Mitchell Gariepy, Nathan Walton, Phil Costin, and Robbie Epler.

“Proud to announce I’ve verbally committed to swim and study at the University of South Carolina! Thank you to all my coaches and family who’ve helped me along the way! Go Cocks!”

Wade is a senior at St. Xavier High School, the dominant force in Ohio Division I high school swimming. He swims year-round for Cincinnati Marlins, and concentrates mostly on breast, IM and free. Wade won the consolation final of the boys 100 breast (57.50) at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament. After high school season he went to NCSA Spring Championships and competed in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 breast and 200 IM, and earned PBs in the 50 free and 50/200 breast. He was also a member of five CM relays, three of which finished in the top 8. Wade closed out his long course season with best times in the 50/200 free, 100/200 breast and 200 IM at Columbus Sectionals.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.16

200 breast – 2:06.86

200 IM – 1:55.31

50 free – 21.38

100 free – 47.23

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].