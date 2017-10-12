Mitchell Gariepy Makes Verbal Commitment to South Carolina

Mitchell Gariepy from Wellesley, Massachusetts has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University South Carolina beginning in the 2018-19 season. Gariepy will join the Gamecocks with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Coleman Kramer, Garrison Johnson, Grayson Schroering, Nathan Walton, and Phil Costin.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina. As soon as I landed in Columbia, SC I felt at home. The guys on the team are fast, friendly and a lot of fun. I was very impressed with the entire coaching staff and feel it’s a place I can continue to improve while getting a great education. The University of South Carolina gives me the opportunity to be successful both academically and in the pool. Go Gamecocks!”

Gariepy is a senior at Wellesley High School and swims for Crimson Aquatics Wellesley. While he’s been considered a strong breaststroker/IMer in the past, Gariepy has made giant strides in butterfly and freestyle this year.

Gariepy competed at Summer Junior Nationals in the 100/200 breast but his best times in those events, and in the 50 breast, came from the Coupe de Québec Eté that he swam in July. Representing Shawmut Aquatic Club, he won the 50m breast in 29.57, was 3rd in the 100 with 1:04.41, and touched 4th in the 200 with 2:22.15. Last year at the same meet he swam 30.17, 1:06.19, and 2:28.98 in those respective events.

In short course season he had huge drops across the board, as well; most of them came at the Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup this past spring. His best times, along with his junior year progression, are as follows:

Start of junior year End of junior year 50 Breast 26.95 25.73 100 Breast 58.08 55.53 200 Breast 2:08.23 2:02.93 200 IM 1:56.23 1:50.88 100 Fly 52.71 49.70

