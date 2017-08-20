Nathan Walton to Remain In-State; Gives Verbal to South Carolina

Nathan Walton, a rising senior at Brookland-Cayce High School in Cayce, South Carolina, has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina in 2018-19.

“After growing up in Columbia, [University of] South Carolina just feels like home. Between the Honors college and the incredible swim program, this is where I belong.”

Walton swims back, free, and fly. He won the 100 fly and placed second in the 100 back at the 2015 SCHSL 3A Championships his sophomore year. The following season, he was runner-up in the 50 free and 100 back. The 6’2” Walton swims year-round for Palmetto Aquatics, training at the USC Blatt Natatorium. He won the 100 fly and 100 free at the 2017 South Carolina LSC Short Course Championships in February, scoring a best time in the latter. In March, he went PBs in the 50/200 free and 100 back at Greensboro Sectionals. This summer he updated his times in LCM 100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 24.37

100 back – 50.33

50 free – 21.22

100 free – 46.40

200 free – 1:41.70

100 fly – 50.95

