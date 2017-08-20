2017 World University Games: Russia, USA Win Multiple Medals on Day 1

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

Meet Info

Webcast schedule

Results

Day 1 of competition at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei is now complete, with swimmers earning medals in the 400 free, women’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay on Sunday night. For a full recap of tonight’s events, click here.

The USA and Russia were the only countries to win multiple medals on day 1. Team USA won their only gold from the men’s 4×100 free relay. They also took a silver in the women’s 400 IM (Ally McHugh) and a pair of bronzes in the men’s 400 free (Grant Shoults) and women’s 4×100 free relay. Russia brought home silver in the women’s 4×100 free relay and bronze in the men’s 4×100 free relay.

The USA now leads the swimming medal table with 4 medals to Russia’s 2 medals. Other countries to win gold on day 1 included the Ukraine (Mykhailo Romanchuk – men’s 400 free), Japan (Yui Ohashi – women’s 400 IM), and Canada (wome’s 4×100 free relay).

2017 WUGs: Day 1 Swimming Medal Table (Ordered By Total Number of Medals)