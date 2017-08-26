Swimming Canada Pulls Athletes from World University Games Open Water

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Following a similar decision by USA Swimming earlier this week, Swimming Canada has decided to withdraw its athletes from the open water events at this week’s World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan. Swimming Canada cited the same high temperatures, including a “final temperature measurement that was outside the meximum allowable range of 31 degrees Celsius established by FINA.”

Canada lauded the event as “well organized, with a quality safety plan,” but says that it could not “satisfy all items on its Open Water Safety Checklist.” Swimming Canada did not respond to a request for other items that weren’t satisfied besides temperature.

“Safety is always my first concern, and it’s been the primary area of discussion since our arrival,” said Swimming Canada Distance/Open Water Coach Mark Perry.

“We have a very comprehensive Red-Amber-Green rated safety system that we use to assess all safety issues before making a decision on whether it’s safe for our athletes to compete. In this case, we feel the conditions warrant withdrawing from the race.”

“Safety is our main concern,” added Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi. “We support the decision of the staff to withdraw the athletes. The reality is you cannot control the weather and we are not willing to place our athletes at risk.”

As compared to the USA Swimming release, which says that a “consensus” was reached among USA Swimming, athletes, and coaches, Swimming Canada has phrased its conclusion as “Swimming Canada has decided not to allow Canadian athletes to compete.”

Canada had Eric Hedlin and Philippe Guertin entered in the men’s 10km marathon swim, and Jade Dusablon and Lauren Teghtsoonian entered in the women’s.

The swim is scheduled for Sunday morning Taipei time (Saturday evening Canadian time). The air temperatures on Saturday afternoon in Taipei is 31 degrees Celcius. While no official statement has been released by organizers, the races have been moved to a 6:00AM (men) and 6:15AM (women). They were originally scheduled for 8:00 AM in the New Taipei City Breeze Canal.