2017 World University Games: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)
- Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Taipei, Taiwan
- National Taiwan Sport University Arena
- Meet Info
- Webcast schedule
- Results
The final preliminary session from the 2017 World Championships from Taipei will feature just four events: the women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, and the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays.
Women’s 400 Free Prelims
- Meet Record: 4:04.66, Leah Smith (USA), 2015
- Start list W400Free
- Sarah Kohler, GER, 4:11.28
- Sierra Schmidt, USA, 4:11.30
- Simona Quadarella, ITA, 4:11.48
- Kaersten Meitz, USA, 4:11.78
- Kiah Melverton, AUS, 4:12.33
- Joanna Evans, BAH, 4:12.52
- Kennedy Goss, CAN, 4:13.08
- Julia Hassler, LIE, 4:13.13
Germany’s Sarah Kohler won an incredibly tight race in the 5th and final heat of the women’s 400 free, touching in 4:11.28 for the top seed.
She was followed by American Sierra Schmidt (4:11.30), Italian Simona Quadarella (4:11.48) and another American, Kaersten Meitz (4:11.78), who qualify 2nd, 3rd and 4th through to the final.
Kennedy Goss of Canada led the heat through 250m, but was overtaken down the stretch for 5th in the heat. However, she still gets herself in the final in 7th (4:13.08).
Australian Kiah Melverton won the other circle-seeded heat in 4:12.33, good for 5th overall. Joanna Evans (4:12.52) of the Bahamas and Julia Hassler (4:13.13) of Liechtenstein also qualify for the final from that heat in 6th and 8th.
Men’s 400 IM Prelims
- Meet Record: 4:12.00, Michael Weiss (USA), 2013
- Start list M400IM
- Aleksandr Osipenko, RUS, 4:17.63
- Daiya Seto, JPN, 4:17.71
- Gergely Gyurta, HUN, 4:18.06
- Dawid Szwedzki, POL, 4:18.43
- Sean Grieshop, USA, 4:18.56
- Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 4:18.64
- Adam Paulsson, SWE, 4:18.81
- Jonathan Roberts, USA, 4:18.82
The top-8 in the men’s 400 IM are separated by just 1.2 seconds, as both circle-seeded heats came down to sprint finishes.
The last heat elicited the top five qualifiers, led by Russia’s Aleksandr Osipenko (4:17.63) and Japan’s Daiya Seto (4:17.71). Gergely Gyurta, David Szwedzki and Sean Grieshop all went 4:18 to dip below the top time from the previous heat and qualify 3rd, 4th and 5th.
That heat was won by Kosuke Hagino, who won a close sprint in 4:18.64 over Adam Paulsson (4:18.81) and Jonathan Roberts (4:18.82).
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelims
- Meet Record: 3:58.04, Russia, 2013
- Start list W400MR
- United States, 4:03.63
- Japan, 4:04.41
- Australia, 4:05.10
- Italy, 4:06.21
- Canada, 4:07.08
- Poland, 4:07.52
- Russia, 4:08.86
- Germany, 4:08.99
The American lineup of Ali Deloof (1:00.39), Miranda Tucker (1:08.60), Katie McLaughlin (59.03) and Veronica Burchill (55.03) posted the top time of the morning in the women’s 400 medley relay, posting 4:03.63 to top Japan (4:04.41) and Italy (4:06.21) from heat 3.
Australia won heat 2 in 4:05.10 and qualifies in 3rd, with Canada (4:07.08), Poland (4:07.52) and Russia (4:08.86) advancing in 5th, 6th and 7th.
Check out all relay splits here.
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelims
- Meet Record: 3:32.80, Japan, 2009
- Start list M400MR
- Brazil, 3:37.46
- Lithuania, 3:37.51
- Ireland, 3:37.54
- Italy, 3:37.96
- Poland, 3:38.34
- United States, 3:38.39
- Russia, 3:38.69
- Japan, 3:39.22
The Brazilian team of Leonardo de Deus (55.25), Felipe Kage (1:01.36), Vini Lanza (52.21) and Pedro Spajari (48.64) won heat 5 of the men’s medley relay to overtake Lithuania for the top time of the morning in 3:37.46.
Lithuania won heat 4 in 3:37.51 for 2nd, with strong splits from Danas Rapsys (54.30) and Andrius Sidlauskas (59.43) on back and breast.
Ireland and Italy took 2nd in both of those heats, and were the only other teams under 3:38 as they qualify in 3rd and 4th. The American team advances in 6th in 3:38.39.
Check out all relay splits here.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "2017 World University Games: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap"
Wow a 55.03 split is sloooow
59.0 is worse i reckon
They did what they needed to do. A long week for the athletes some of them who have been off 3 days in between events.