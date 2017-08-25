2017 World Junior Champs: USA Holds Medal Table Lead Through Day 3

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 FINA World Junior Championships continued tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana. Swimmers competed in the finals of the women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 800 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

The USA holds its lead in the golds tally and the total medal tally. Regan Smith (200 back) and Andrew Abruzzo (800 free) contributed to the golds column with their respective individual wins. Team USA had 5 golds, while Canada trails with 3 golds. In terms of total medals, the USA is the only country to have broken double digits with their 13 medals.

2017 WORLD JUNIORS: DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL GOLDS)

Place Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 USA 5 5 3 13
2 CAN 3 2 2 7
3 HUN 2 4 1 7
4 GBR 2  0 1 3
5 JPN 1 3 2 6
6 RUS 1 2 2 5
7 ESP 1  0 1 2
8 ARG 1  0  0 1
9 ITA 1  0  0 1
10 GER 1  0  0 1
11 IRL  0 1 1 2
12 POL  0 1  0 1
13 AUS  0  0 3 3
14 SRB  0  0 1 1
15 ROU  0  0 1 1

2017 WORLD JUNIORS: DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL NUMBER OF MEDALS)

Place Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 USA 5 5 3 13
2 CAN 3 2 2 7
3 HUN 2 4 1 7
4 JPN 1 3 2 6
5 RUS 1 2 2 5
6 GBR 2  0 1 3
7 AUS  0  0 3 3
8 ESP 1 1 2
9 IRL  0 1 1 2
10 ARG 1  0  0 1
11 ITA 1  0  0 1
12 GER 1  0  0 1
13 POL  0 1  0 1
14 SRB  0  0 1 1
15 ROU  0  0 1 1

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "2017 World Junior Champs: USA Holds Medal Table Lead Through Day 3"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
expert coach

it’s only going to grow. USA USA USA! MA going to pop 21.6? I hope everyone remembers I was the one who called him going 21.7. If Dressel doesn’t break that bodysuit 50 free WR soon it’s going to be MA doing it. Dropping .25 in a few months is a great improvement. I give him 2 years before he’s near Dressel’s level in this race. US going to get silver and gold in Tokyo. Just a matter of who gets which.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
38 minutes 3 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »