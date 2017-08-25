2017 World Junior Champs: USA Holds Medal Table Lead Through Day 3

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 FINA World Junior Championships continued tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana. Swimmers competed in the finals of the women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 800 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

The USA holds its lead in the golds tally and the total medal tally. Regan Smith (200 back) and Andrew Abruzzo (800 free) contributed to the golds column with their respective individual wins. Team USA had 5 golds, while Canada trails with 3 golds. In terms of total medals, the USA is the only country to have broken double digits with their 13 medals.

2017 WORLD JUNIORS: DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL GOLDS)

Place Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 5 5 3 13 2 CAN 3 2 2 7 3 HUN 2 4 1 7 4 GBR 2 0 1 3 5 JPN 1 3 2 6 6 RUS 1 2 2 5 7 ESP 1 0 1 2 8 ARG 1 0 0 1 9 ITA 1 0 0 1 10 GER 1 0 0 1 11 IRL 0 1 1 2 12 POL 0 1 0 1 13 AUS 0 0 3 3 14 SRB 0 0 1 1 15 ROU 0 0 1 1

2017 WORLD JUNIORS: DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL NUMBER OF MEDALS)